 

Sinch AB (publ) Changes to management team

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced changes to its management team. Julie Rassat joins Sinch in a new role as VP Integration and Sanjay Goyal joins the Sinch management team as President and Managing Director, India.

Julie Rassat joins Sinch with a wealth of experience ranging from complex multi-country deals to smaller bolt-on acquisitions. She has worked on more than 30 transactions in technology, media and fintech, and joins Sinch from a previous engagement with Global PMI Partners, a leading global consultancy specialized in post-merger integration. Prior to this, Julie was Senior Director, International Acquisitions Integration at ThomsonReuters.

As the President and Co-Founder of ACL Mobile, Sanjay Goyal brings 20+ years of experience of Messaging and CPaaS in India and Southeast Asia. With the acquisition of ACL closed in September 2020, Sanjay now joins Sinch’s global management team to drive further growth in the region and explore the many new opportunities arising from the combination of Sinch and ACL Mobile.

“I’m tremendously pleased to welcome Julie Rassat and Sanjay Goyal to the Sinch management team, two experienced leaders who bring a wealth of experience as we grow our business organically and through acquisitions”, comments Oscar Werner, Sinch CEO.

The Sinch Management Team now includes:

  • Oscar Werner, CEO
  • Anders Olin, President & Chief Operating Officer
  • Roshan Saldanha, Chief Financial Officer
  • Eva Lessing, Chief Human Resources Officer
  • Jonathan Bean, Chief Marketing Officer
  • Sanjay Goyal, President & Managing Director, India
  • Russ Green, Chief Service Officer
  • Thomas Heath, Chief Strategy Officer
  • Jonas Lindeborg, Chief Technology Officer
  • Julie Rassat, VP Integration
  • Robert Gerstmann, Co-Founder & Chief Evangelist

With Sinch’s increased focus on strategic partnerships and strong commercial traction during 2020, Vikram Khandpur will take on a new role as SVP, Product Partnerships, to enable tight product integrations and joint go to market with the global cloud companies. Sinch co-founders Björn Zethraeus and Johan Hedberg will continue in their current roles with responsibility for Corporate Development. They will report to Sinch CFO Roshan Saldanha, whose responsibility is further expanded.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile:        +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail:         thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on December 22, 2020.

