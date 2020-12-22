The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 21 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.7784 £ 22.6459 Estimated MTD return 2.35 % 2.00 % Estimated YTD return 12.57 % 9.74 % Estimated ITD return 157.78 % 126.46 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.85 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -23.00 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -20.52 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A