 

Nicox’s Licensee Bausch + Lomb Secures Approval of VYZULTA in Colombia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 07:30  |  70   |   |   
Press Release
Nicox’s Licensee Bausch + Lomb Secures Approval of VYZULTA in Colombia
 

December 22, 2020 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France                                                                  

 
Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that its partner, Bausch + Lomb, has received approval for latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution, 0.024% (marketed as VYZULTA In the United States) in Colombia, where it will be marketed under the brand name CLIROPTA.

VYZULTA is currently commercialized in the United States, Canada and Argentina and approved in 5 other territories – Colombia, Hong Kong, Mexico, Taiwan and Ukraine - for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.  Bausch + Lomb will continue seeking approvals in territories where the clinical data package, part of the U.S. New Drug Application, can be used for approval by the regulatory authorities.

 

Under the terms of the exclusive license agreement with Bausch + Lomb, Nicox receives increasing tiered
royalties of 6% to 12% on net global sales of VYZULTA plus up to $150 million in potential future milestones
payments.

 

Bausch + Lomb is a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:
BHC).  

About Nicox Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health.  Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma.  The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis.  Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of South East Asian markets. 
Seite 1 von 3
Nicox Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nicox’s Licensee Bausch + Lomb Secures Approval of VYZULTA in Colombia Press ReleaseNicox’s Licensee Bausch + Lomb Secures Approval of VYZULTA in Colombia  December 22, 2020 – release at 7:30 am CET Sophia Antipolis, France                                                                     Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! ...
Agios to Focus on Developing and Commercializing Innovative Treatments for Genetically Defined ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Nicox Initiates Phase 2b Trial of NCX 4251, a Potential First-in-Class Treatment for Blepharitis
11.12.20
Nicox’s Partner Fera Pharmaceuticals to Investigate Naproxcinod as Potential Covid-19 Adjuvant Treatment
04.12.20
Nicox Raises €15 million in Private Placement
04.12.20
Nicox Raises €15 million in Private Placement
01.12.20
Number of voting rights as of November 30,2020
25.11.20
Nicox Analyst Coverage Initiated by Kepler Cheuvreux
23.11.20
Nicox’s Licensee Bausch + Lomb Launches VYZULTA in Argentina