 

Van Lanschot Kempen receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 22 December 2020

Van Lanschot Kempen is pleased to announce that its regulators have issued a declaration of no objection for its takeover and proposed integration of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers into Van Lanschot Kempen. The takeover, announced on 18 August 2020, is expected to complete in January 2021.

With €2.0 billion in client assets, Hof Hoorneman Bankiers offers private banking, online wealth management and settlement-only services as its core activities. It also manages a number of own investment funds in which mostly its own clients invest.

The takeover will increase Van Lanschot Kempen’s client assets within Van Lanschot Private Banking and Evi. It also offers scope for significant economies of scale and further growth, as Hof Hoorneman Bankiers clients will be gaining access to a broader offering of products and services.

Van Lanschot Kempen expects to complete the integration of Hof Hoorneman Bankiers clients, employees and investment funds by the end of 2021.

 

About Hof Hoorneman Bankiers
Hof Hoorneman Bankiers is an independent asset manager with a full banking licence, founded in 1989 and based in Gouda. In addition to its headquarters, the company has branches in Arnhem, 't Gooi,' s-Hertogenbosch, Groningen and Maastricht. Hof Hoorneman Bankiers manages individual assets and twelve own investment funds.

For more information, visit hofhoorneman.nl

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, visit vanlanschotkempen.com

 

