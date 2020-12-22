 

AB "Ignitis grupė" financial calendar 2021

AB “Ignitis grupė” financial calendar 2021

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) publishes its reporting dates for 2021, including the General Meeting of Shareholders:   

28 January 2021: Preliminary financial results for 12-months of 2020
26 February 2021:
  1. Annual audited financial statements for 2020, annual report for 2020 verified by auditors and proposal for profit (loss) distribution
  2. Preliminary financial results for 1-month of 2021
25 March 2021: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
30 March 2021: Preliminary financial results for 2-months of 2021
29 April 2021: Preliminary financial results for 3-months of 2021
27 May 2021:
  1. Interim report for the first quarter of 2021
  2. Preliminary financial results for 4-months of 2021
29 June 2021: Preliminary financial results for 5-months of 2021
29 July 2021: Preliminary financial results for 6-months of 2021
31 August 2021
  1. Interim report for the first half-year of 2021
  2. Preliminary financial results for 7-months of 2021
30 September 2021: Preliminary financial results for 8-months of 2021
28 October 2021: Preliminary financial results for 9-months of 2021
30 November 2021:
  1. Interim report for the first nine months of 2021
  2. Preliminary financial results for 10-months of 2021
30 December 2021: Preliminary financial results for 11-months of 2021

Upon publication of the annual results for the year 2020, as well as the half-year and interim results for 2021, on the dates to be set at a later stage, the Company will organize earning calls. Furthermore, during the course of the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects to present the strategic plan for 2021-2024.

The Company reserves the right to revise the dates and would notify the market in due time of any changes.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925
aine.riffel@ignitis.lt


