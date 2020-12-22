KEY INFORMATION RELATING TO THE SUBSEQUENT OFFERING

Reference is made to the announcement by Saga Pure ASA on 21 December 2020 concerning a private placement with total gross proceeds of NOK 87 million and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering").

Date on which the terms of the Subsequent Offering was announced: 21 December 2020

Last day including right: 21 December 2020

First day excluding right: 22 December 2020

Record date: 23 December 2020

Board resolution date: Not yet determined

Maximum number of new shares: 4,900,000

Subscription price: NOK 2.90

Shall the rights be listed: No