 

Chi-Med to Present at the 39th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (AIM/Nasdaq: HCM) today announces that Christian Hogg, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on Monday January 11, 2021 at 8 a.m. EST (1 p.m. GMT / 9 p.m. HKT).

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.chi-med.com in the Shareholder Information section under “Events, Circulars & Forms.” Investors interested in listening to the live webcast should log on before the start time to download any software required. A replay of the event will be available shortly thereafter, for 90 days.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has a portfolio of nine cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see Chi-Med’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on AIM. Chi-Med undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries  
Mark Lee, Senior Vice President +852 2121 8200
Annie Cheng, Vice President +1 (973) 567 3786
   
Media Enquiries  
Americas – Brad Miles, Solebury Trout +1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile)
bmiles@troutgroup.com
Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw, FTI Consulting +44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile)
Chi-Med@fticonsulting.com
Asia – Joseph Chi Lo / Zhou Yi, Brunswick +852 9850 5033 (Mobile), jlo@brunswickgroup.com /
+852 9783 6894 (Mobile), yzhou@brunswickgroup.com
   
Nominated Advisor  
Freddy Crossley / Atholl Tweedie, Panmure Gordon
(UK) Limited 		+44 (20) 7886 2500

