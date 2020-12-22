 

ACCENTRO Sells Property Portfolio in Leipzig

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.12.2020, 08:00  |  62   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 22.12.2020 / 08:00

PRESS RELEASE


ACCENTRO Sells Property Portfolio in Leipzig

Berlin, 22 December 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, a residential real estate investor and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, sold a real estate portfolio in Leipzig to an institutional investor. The portfolio comprises 56 units and has a combined lettable area of around 3,300 square metres. It was agreed not to disclose the selling price.

"In addition to the successful brokerage of condominiums, which is driven by keen demand among owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors, we are also aware of great and persistent interest in residential real estate across Germany among institutional investors. By selling entire portfolios, ACCENTRO is in a position to meet also this sort of demand," commented Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.


About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin
E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272

Press and Public Relations Contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann
PB3C GmbH
Rankestrasse 17
D-10789 Berlin
E-mail: jann@pb3c.com
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612



End of Media Release

Issuer: Accentro Real Estate AG
Key word(s): Real estate

22.12.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1156667

 
End of News DGAP Media

1156667  22.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156667&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAccentro Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACCENTRO Sells Property Portfolio in Leipzig DGAP-Media / 22.12.2020 / 08:00 PRESS RELEASE ACCENTRO Sells Property Portfolio in Leipzig Berlin, 22 December 2020 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, a residential real estate investor and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, sold a real …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity: designated subsidiary SGT Capital is making good progress in fundraising
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2020 impacted by higher liabilities
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity: designierte Tochtergesellschaft SGT Capital kommt beim Fundraising gut ...
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the terms of the planned capital increase by way of ...
DGAP-News: Abivax präsentiert auf der 39. J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference mit Ausblick auf ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Wahl eines gemeinsamen Vertreters der Anleihegläubiger
DGAP-DD: ALLGEIER SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe Auszeichnungen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
ACCENTRO verkauft Immobilienportfolio in Leipzig
10.12.20
ACCENTRO verdoppelt erneut Bestand in NRW
10.12.20
ACCENTRO Doubles its Inventory in North Rhine-Westphalia once more

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
4.117
Accentro AG -- ehem. ESTAVIS AG - die Chance?
13.11.20
2
Accentro Real Estate vergrößert Portfolio