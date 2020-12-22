DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Schaltbau Holding AG: Pintsch GmbH awarded initial order for digital interlocking technology and additional rail infrastructure for 'Zwieseler Spinne' regional network 22.12.2020 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Pilot project from the "Digital Rail for Germany" programme includes signalling units and other infrastructure

- Existing interlocking system to be fully replaced with digital interfaces to systems and field components

- Around 50 km of railway network running from Grafling to Bayrisch Einstein in Bavaria, southern Germany, to work at speeds of up to 100 km/h

- Establishment of operational capability scheduled for September 2023

- Additional orders for digital level crossing systems as part of the economic stimulus package expected early next year

Munich/Dinslaken, 22 December 2020 - Pintsch GmbH, Dinslaken, has received the first pilot order from DB Netz AG as part of the "Digital Rail for Germany" programme. With this programme, Deutsche Bahn AG intends to equip the entire German railway network with the new European Train Control System (ETCS) as well as digital interlocking technology, enabling network capacity to be increased by up to 20 per cent overall. Apart from raising operational quality in general, a key influencing factor driving this project is the need to improve punctuality across the entire network. Thus, the digitisation of branch lines is a critical factor in the future success of rail travel.

"For Schaltbau Holding AG, this order represents an important milestone in the implementation of our growth strategy," explained Dr Albrecht Köhler, CEO of Schaltbau Holding AG. "It also enables us to position ourselves as a technology leader for digitising branch lines right from the early stages of digitising the German railway network," Köhler continued.