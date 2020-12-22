 

Capgemini Press Release// Dominique Cerutti to step down as CEO of Altran on December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020   

Dominique Cerutti to step down as CEO of Altran on December 31, 2020

Paris, December 22, 2020 – Capgemini announces that Dominique Cerutti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) since 2015 and former Chairman of Altran, part of the Capgemini Group, will step down on December 31, 2020 to pursue other professional projects.

Convinced of the merits of the project with Capgemini for Altran’s customers, shareholders and employees, Dominique Cerutti was a fervent player in its acquisition by Capgemini, launched in 2019 and successfully concluded in 2020. The integration of Altran is on track and progressing as planned. In addition to extensive client interest in the Group’s combined industrial and digital technology capabilities, Capgemini has launched recently its first three offerings in Intelligent Industry focused on 5G and edge computing; autonomous driving systems validation and verification; and data driven R&D for life sciences. Over the last eight months Dominique has worked to put in place a solid foundation for the smooth integration of Altran within the Group, and to promote a new generation of leaders under the direction of Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. Having succeeded in this mission, he has chosen to pursue other professional opportunities, by mutual agreement with Aiman Ezzat. Dominique will remain a loyal and lasting partner of the Group.

“I would like to thank Dominique for his contribution and commitment to the development of Altran in recent years; under his leadership, the company has succeeded in implementing an ambitious transformation and the creation of new service models through a unique strategy in a rapidly changing industry. Dominique was a strong supporter of Capgemini’s acquisition of Altran and has played an integral role in ensuring the smooth transition over the last few months. The enlarged Group is now well placed to be the leader in Intelligent Industry,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group.

"I have had the honour and pleasure of working alongside the Altran teams, whose talent has made the group the world leader in engineering and R&D services. I would also like to thank our customers for their confidence over the years, as well as Altran former board members and shareholders who have supported our transformation up to the acquisition by Capgemini. I am convinced, after having been part of the planned integration process, that Capgemini will take full advantage of Altran's strengths to be a strategic partner to clients, enabling them to maximize the digital revolution created by developments in cloud, Edge computing, IoT, artificial intelligence and 5G,” commented Dominique Cerutti, CEO of Altran.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. A responsible and multicultural company of 265,000 people in nearly 50 countries, Capgemini’s purpose is to unleash human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.
Visit us at www.capgemini.com.

Disclaimer

