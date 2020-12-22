GEORGE APOSTOLOPOULOS APPOINTED SALES DIRECTOR OF ROBIT

Robit Plc has appointed George Apostolopoulos (b. 1969, MBA, M.Sc.in Eng. Solid Mech.) VP Global Sales of Robit as of 1st of December 2020.

George Apostolopoulos will be focusing on development of Robit’s global sales operations and distribution network together with the company’s sales teams.

Apostolopoulos has approximately 20 years’ experience of managerial positions in the drilling industry in Europe, West Africa, and Central Asia. The latest positions have located in Ghana, Kazakhstan and Greece focusing especially on sales development of drilling equipment and tools in mining industry.

Comments of Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO of Robit: ”I am happy to welcome George to join Robit team. George has an extensive and long experience of international drilling industry, and he will further strengthen Robit’s global sales operations”.

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into two product and service ranges: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole. Robit has 9 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com .







