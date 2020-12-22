Citycon expands municipal services at Tumba Centrum as part of its commitment to develop mixed use urban hubs

This supports Citycon's strategy of developing mixed use urban hubs that combine retail with healthcare and many types of essential community services.

HELSINKI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has signed a contract with the municipality of Botkyrka in the greater Stockholm region about expanding the existing library in Tumba Centrum to 1,700 square meters and adding several additional municipal services. The new library will open in September 2021.

The library in Tumba Centrum will be completely refurbished. Two examples of upgraded services include adding the ability to borrow recreational sports equipment and a new municipal services office for residents. When planning the expansion, the municipality of Botkyrka has been inspired by the library in Kista Galleria, which won the international award "Public Library of the Year Award 2015" (by Danish Agency for Culture and Realdania) for its partnerships with local stakeholders, the use of digital services and the large variety of activities for visitors.

"We are thrilled that the municipality has decided to increase services and create an enjoyable and inspirational meeting place for the community. The new library will strengthen Tumba Centrum's role as the area's most sought-after meeting place", says Niko Paleovrachas, Commercial Director at Citycon.

In 2020, Citycon signed long-term leases with municipality and health care tenants across the Nordics for a total of more than 10,000 square meters. Municipal and health care tenants grew 9 % and are now 8 % of Citycon's portfolio.

Further information:

Niko Paleovrachas, Commercial Director

Tel. +46 73 059 3231

niko.paleovrachas@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-expands-municipal-services-at-tumba-centrum-as-part-of-its-commitment-to-develop-mixed-use-u,c3260560

The following files are available for download: