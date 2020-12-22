 

PERFUMARIE Forms Joint Venture With INFRA-APPAREL GROUPE To Bring Its Luxury Beauty Portfolio Into Asia

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 09:35  |  48   |   |   

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INFRA-APPAREL GROUPE LIMITED ("INFRA"), a consumer-centric boutique brand house at the cynosure of aspirational luxury innovation, and PERFUMARIE INC. ("Perfumarie"), a brand incubator for sensory companies from around the world, today announced a newly created Joint Venture ("JV" or "Perfumarie Asia") to expand Perfumarie's reach into Asia.

The JV will exclusively operate Perfumarie in Greater China (including Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR) Taiwan and Singapore. Perfumarie will leverage INFRA's expertise in scaling-up luxury brands in the region to extend its reach into the Asian market. Through this partnership, Perfumarie evolves its strength in curating, incubating, and developing products on a global scale. 

Inspired by its home studio and private club in SoHo, NYC, Perfumarie Asia will showcase its brand portfolio via dynamic, immersive experiences in shoppable, retail labs. The multi-sensorial gathering spaces designed by AvroKO, a world-renowned interior design firm, will serve as a gathering space for collectors, artisans, and innovators in fragrance, flavor, technology, and art. 

Richard "Ricci" Kisembo, Chief Executive & CMO of INFRA, commented: "Perfumarie creates a foundation for INFRA's Scent & Complexion business as well as INFRA's next-generation Selective Retailing concept, and we are excited with this partnership. Mindy has developed Perfumarie into an innovative purveyor and incubator of scent and complexion. INFRA believes that Perfumarie's overarching model is the future of individually experiencing visceral scent driven products."

Mindy Yang, Founder & CEO of Perfumarie, commented: "China's fragrance market will be worth $1.7bn by 2023. With connection, community, and commerce as our pillars, Perfumarie is thrilled to partner with INFRA. Perfumarie will continue to curate, develop unique products, and support clean, sustainable, functional, technical, women and minority-owned brands for Perfumarie Asia."

The Boards of Directors of INFRA and Perfumarie have approved the terms of the JV transaction. The JV will be based in Singapore, with subsidiaries in Shanghai, and conditional on regulatory approval from Chinese governmental authorities, NDRC, MOFCOM, and SAFE, before July 31, 2021.

The first Perfumarie digital retail store in China will launch next Summer, followed closely with two flagship locations in Shanghai and Beijing in mid-Fall of 2021. 

INFRA

INFRA is a consumer-centric brand house at the cynosure of aspirational luxury innovation and holds vested interests in a portfolio of global fashion and lifestyle brands. INFRA brings a wealth of experience in digital marketing, e-commerce operations, and building successful joint ventures in Greater China. INFRA, together with its affiliates, are Joint Venture partners to Ted Baker in Greater China, operating 20+ Flagship retail stores and e-Commerce.

PERFUMARIE

Founded by Mindy Yang, Perfumarie (@DearPerfumarie) is a brand incubator, innovation agency, and retail lab for sensory ventures based in New York City. 

INFRA & PERFUMARIE CONTACTS

INFRA:

RICHARD KISEMBO
+1-646-572-853
communicatie@infra-apparel.com  
www.infra-apparel.com  

PERFUMARIE:

MINDY YANG / PERFUMARIE MEDIA
+1-646-595-1627
media@perfumarie.com  
www.perfumarie.com

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PERFUMARIE Forms Joint Venture With INFRA-APPAREL GROUPE To Bring Its Luxury Beauty Portfolio Into Asia NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - INFRA-APPAREL GROUPE LIMITED ("INFRA"), a consumer-centric boutique brand house at the cynosure of aspirational luxury innovation, and PERFUMARIE INC. ("Perfumarie"), a brand incubator for sensory …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal, Germany from Bayer
L Catterton to Sell Inspired Pet Nutrition to CapVest
As 2020 Comes to an End, Tutors International Reflects on a Year of Resilience and Growth
The Great Reset: Wall Street Undergoing A $120 Trillion Transformation
Oncopeptides enrolls the first patient in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE combination study in multiple ...
Worldwide First-Ever EPR Endpoint Prevention and Response Test for Effectiveness and TCO Released ...
Q BioMed Technology Partner Mannin Research Inc. Announced as Member of Canadian National COVID-19 ...
LT1001 (Naldebain(R)), an Extended-Release Analgesic Injection, Received Its Second Approval from ...
Wellfully and Dolce Cann Global Partner to Disrupt the Medicinal Cannabis Market
Cyient Receives the Thales Supplier Performance Award 2020
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
XENO NFT Hub, the First NFT Marketplace Powered by Polkadot
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity