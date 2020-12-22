 

Sodexo - January 12, 2021 Annual Ordinary Shareholders meeting - Conditions for participating in the meeting and for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents

REGULATED INFORMATION

JANUARY 12, 2021 ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING TO BE HELD BEHIND CLOSED DOORS: CONDITIONS FOR PARTICIPATING AND FOR OBTAINING OR CONSULTING THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

Issy-les-Moulineaux, December 22, 2020 – In the context of the sanitary crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and in line with the provisions adopted by the French Government in order to limit the spread of the virus, the Board of Directors of Sodexo has decided to exceptionally hold the January 12, 2021 Ordinary Annual Shareholders Meeting behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.  It will be broadcast live and will be available for replay on the Company’s website (www.sodexo.com).

The preliminary notice of meeting, including in particular the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions, was published on December 2, 2020 in the French bulletin of legal notices, the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO), in accordance with Article R.225-73 of the French Commercial Code.  This was followed by the publication in the BALO of an amended preliminary notice of meeting on December 16,2020, including the holding of the meeting behind closed doors.

The convening notice for this Shareholders Meeting will be published in the BALO and the French legal newspaper Les Petites Affiches du 92 on December 23, 2020.

The conditions for participating in this Shareholders’ Meeting are described in detail in the above-mentioned notices as well as in the Addendum to the Notice of Meeting which can be downloaded in the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company’s website. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult this section which will be updated in particular to provide, as applicable, the final details for participating in the Shareholders Meeting.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulation.  Information referred to by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code and Fiscal 2020 Universal Registration Document (filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers –French financial markets Authority- on November 23, 2020) may be consulted in the Shareholders Meeting section on the Company’s website.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On‑site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, ESG 80, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI.


Key figures
19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues
420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020
N° 1 France-based private employer worldwide
64 countries
100 million consumers served daily
10.1 billion euro market capitalization (as of December 21, 2020)


Contacts

Analysts and Investors Corporate Legal Department
Virginia JEANSON
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com 		Olivia GUILLAUME
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 85 90
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com

