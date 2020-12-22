 

IndexReview Launches New VIP Account for Senior Traders

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 10:00  |  44   |   |   

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading trading firm IndexReview has announced the launch of its long anticipated VIP account, now open to all traders on the company's platform. This move came as a result of a rise in demand for the company's services, witnessed by IndexReview's support staff over the past few months. "We've been planning this leap forward for a while now," admitted Ms. Jeanette Morris, Head of customer relations at IndexReview, "and the positive feedback we recently see in customer satisfaction surveys was the final sign that it's time to go ahead with it. This move is a symbol of the mutual trust we share with our partner traders - and a stepping stone into the world of high-level trading, for anyone who feels they are ready for it."

When a company grows together with its clients

For over 5 years, IndexReview has been a dominant name in the field of online trading. Recent market trends, as well as a high level of trust on the consumers' side, are what enabled the company to expand its services in this form. VIP account holders gain access to all benefits given to other account types, as well as a personal senior account manager, daily market signals, personalized trading strategy composed by the company's expert brokers and analysts, private trading training, and more.

"This move will in no way alter, affect or harm the services given to other account holders," assured Ms. Morris. "While other companies are cutting down on costs and labour force - usually on account of their customers' trading experience - we've hired more staff members in order to be able to keep this quality level," she added. With this VIP account available immediately, IndexReview now proudly offers traders a variety of no less than six different trading accounts for all kinds of skill levels, risk plans and experience.

About IndexReview

Founded in 2015, IndexReview now offers access to more than 1,000 different assets, including stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and forex. With 24/6 service available via phone, email, direct messages and chat, it is clear why traders from all over the world choose to do business with IndexReview. This new VIP account is part of the company's recent growth strategy, and more client-oriented steps are due to be announced in the near future.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IndexReview Launches New VIP Account for Senior Traders LONDON, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Leading trading firm IndexReview has announced the launch of its long anticipated VIP account, now open to all traders on the company's platform. This move came as a result of a rise in demand for the company's …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal, Germany from Bayer
L Catterton to Sell Inspired Pet Nutrition to CapVest
As 2020 Comes to an End, Tutors International Reflects on a Year of Resilience and Growth
The Great Reset: Wall Street Undergoing A $120 Trillion Transformation
Oncopeptides enrolls the first patient in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE combination study in multiple ...
Worldwide First-Ever EPR Endpoint Prevention and Response Test for Effectiveness and TCO Released ...
Q BioMed Technology Partner Mannin Research Inc. Announced as Member of Canadian National COVID-19 ...
LT1001 (Naldebain(R)), an Extended-Release Analgesic Injection, Received Its Second Approval from ...
Wellfully and Dolce Cann Global Partner to Disrupt the Medicinal Cannabis Market
Cyient Receives the Thales Supplier Performance Award 2020
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
XENO NFT Hub, the First NFT Marketplace Powered by Polkadot
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity