 

DGAP-News Apogenix AG: COVID-19 targeted treatment trial launched in Vienna

Apogenix AG: COVID-19 targeted treatment trial launched in Vienna

22.12.2020
COVID-19: targeted treatment trial launched in Vienna

(Vienna/Heidelberg/Cologne/London, 22 December 2020) A phase II clinical trial of a treatment for COVID-19 patients is currently starting at the Medical University of Vienna as a sub-study of the Austrian CoronaVirus Adaptive Clinical Trial (ACOVACT). The trial was initiated as an academia-industry collaboration (investigator Initiated trial) between Apogenix AG, a biotech company based in Heidelberg, and their scientific consultant Henning Walczak and his teams at the University of Cologne and University College London (UCL).

Patients with severe to critical COVID-19 are now being treated with an immunotherapeutic drug, the Fas ligand blocker asunercept, from Apogenix within the framework of the Austrian CoronaVirus Adaptive Clinical Trial (ACOVACT). ACOVACT is a randomised, controlled, multi-centre, open-label clinical trial sponsored by MedUni Vienna. Within ACOVACT, different treatments for COVID-19 are compared to one another.

The sub-study of ACOVACT was initiated by Henning Walczak, Michael Bergmann and Apogenix. Walczak is an expert in the role of cell death and inflammation in inflammatory disease and cancer. He is Alexander von Humboldt Professor of Biochemistry at the Cluster of Excellence for Ageing Research (CECAD) at the University of Cologne and Professor of Cancer Biology at the UCL Cancer Institute. Bergmann is a surgeon at MedUni Vienna and an expert on oncolytic viruses and cancer immunotherapies. Apogenix develops innovative immunotherapeutic agents for the treatment of cancer and viral diseases such as Covid-19.

Novel approach in the treatment of COVID-19
The study is based on a scientific concept made by Walczak and Bergmann together with Apogenix. In conjunction with results published by other researchers, they hypothesised that tissue damage and lung failure in patients with severe COVID-19 may in fact be the result of the overactivity of so-called death ligands rather than the viral infection itself.

EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...