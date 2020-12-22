EQS Group AG: EQS Group acquires a stake in SaaS-provider C2S2

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) acquires a 23 percent share in C2S2 GmbH based in Bonn effective at the beginning of the new year. The innovative SaaS-provider for policy management distributes a service for an understandable communication of company policies under the Rulebook brand. It will expand EQS Group AG's product portfolio and strengthen its corporate compliance unit.



C2S2 GmbH was founded in 2015 to provide employees with guidance and concrete recommendations for applicable company policies. The start-up has 5 employees and created Rulebook, a pioneering digital application which is currently used by about 10 customers, including AUDI AG and REWE Group. It is characterised by a smart search function and integrated chat bots. It allows employees to use an intuitive search for finding rules and recommended actions which are then prepared in a manner to be easily understood.

The purchase price for the participation is in the lower one-digit million Euro range. It is connected with an option to acquire all shares in the company. The transaction will be financed with funds from the recent capital increase.

Achim Weick, CEO of EQS Group AG: "Rulebook thinks policy management from the perspective of those who must implement the recommendations for actions on a daily basis, i.e. employees. We consider it another component for our product range as cloud provider for corporate compliance and are happy that Aram Kaven-Moser and his team wish to embark upon this path with us."

Aram Kaven-Moser is founder and CEO of C2S2 GmbH. The idea for Rulebook dates back to his activity as compliance manager and compliance advisor. He is a proven expert for governance, risk and compliance and has worked as Head of Compliance Program with Daimler AG and Head of Compliance Strategy with Deutsche Telekom AG.