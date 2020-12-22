Hong Kong Cyberport cultivates local mobile, arcade and console game developers

Hong Kong, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The novel coronavirus has dealt heavy blows to many industries, yet it has also presented new business opportunities for sectors such as digital entertainment, of which game development is a key component. Although countries like the United States, Japan and China have well-established in the gaming market, Hong Kong’s game developers are starting to shine. As the city’s leading digital technology community, Cyberport has supported a number of promising game developers. Their work is available as mobile games, games for home consoles and arcade games. Their varied styles have attracted local gamers and are also enjoyed by overseas players.

Eric Chan, Cyberport’s Chief Public Mission Officer, said, “Industry research institute Newzoo has raised its 2020 global game market size estimate by 10 percent, to US$175 billion. This shows that there are enormous business opportunities in the gaming industry even amid the pandemic. Hong Kong’s cultural and creative industry has been well received by local and overseas audiences. Our excellent media production and international business acumen have also laid a solid foundation for the growth of game development. We have seen more game development start-ups leveraging the Cyberport Incubation Programme for business development support. Designated quotas are allocated for digital entertainment start-ups, including game developers. We look forward to seeing the digital entertainment industry provide a career path along which our young people can demonstrate their creativity.”

Diversified mobile game ideas

Mobile gaming is a rapidly growing market thanks to continuous smartphone feature enhancements and the launch of the 5G network. Newzoo has even raised its annual revenue forecast for the mobile games market from US$77.2 billion to US$86.3 billion. The Cyberport Incubation Programme has cultivated a number of mobile game developers, who have produced games catering to diverse user preferences ranging from mysteries to car racing, exploration and business simulation.

Genuine Studio Ltd. specialises in mystery games with Hong Kong characteristics. The company’s “Dangerous Man”, based on well-known crime cases in the city, has recorded 500,000 downloads since its release last year. Its latest game, “Rainy Butcher”, was officially released this month. The game features the Hong Kong cityscape, and the player plays as a reporter investigating a killer. The game is dubbed in Cantonese for local players and the company plans to roll out an English version early next year. The two games have been recognised in the first two editions of the Hong Kong Game Enhancement and Promotion Scheme, organised by the Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association respectively.