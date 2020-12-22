Aurora Mobile Partners with a Global Leading New Energy Vehicle Manufacturer to Deliver an Enhanced Intelligent Driving Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with a global leading new energy vehicle manufacturer to help the brand auto manufacturer enhance its operational and service efficiency and deliver an enhanced intelligent driving experience for customers.



The automaker is primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacture and sales of green energy vehicles, including high-performance sedans, SUVs and semi-trucks with global deliveries exceeding 100,000 in the third quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, it is committed to intelligent driving technologies and has developed an autopilot driver-assistance system which is widely recognized by drivers. In addition, the automaker has a mobile APP which allows car owners to monitor in real time the battery life, charging, location and hold status and remotely control the car, including locking or unlocking from afar, honking the horn, flashing headlights, opening or closing the roof vent and activating the keyless start feature.

Through the partnership, Aurora Mobile will leverage its powerful artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven targeted notification push services and machine learning-based operational analytics capabilities to help its partner gain better insights into users’ operating habits and needs, improve user experience and operational efficiency, and further optimize smart driving functionality. Both parties will explore additional growth opportunities in the smart driving market going forward.

The cooperation further demonstrates the extensive acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust AI technology capabilities it offers customers across various sectors. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed a series of agreements with leading brands in sectors such as finance, insurance, weather service, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce and online education, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh and 17zuoye, helping to grow their user base, improve user experience and increase traffic value.