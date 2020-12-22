 

Atos confirms expertise in Cloud services with renewed recognition as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 10:00  |  52   |   |   

Paris, December 22, 2020 – Atos today announced that it has successfully renewed its status as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), for the 2nd consecutive year. The Azure Expert MSP designation reinforces Atos’ 20+ year alliance with Microsoft, which recently expanded through the launch of Atos OneCloud, an initiative that combines a set of 10 offerings in a powerful one-stop shop supported by Microsoft.

Atos is one of less than 100 Microsoft Azure expert MSP partners worldwide and was amongst those that qualified early in July 2019. Azure Expert MSPs are partners for Azure which provide high quality, fast and cost-effective Managed Services by extensively using Automation & DevOps. This complements Atos’ position as a Microsoft Gold Partner, supported by 7,000 cloud experts who maintain a total of 6,500 technical Cloud certifications and accreditations worldwide.

“We are proud to be recognized once again as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. The recognition of Atos as a trusted and experienced partner by Microsoft demonstrates the commitment of our qualified teams to ensure the success of our customers on their journey to cloud.” said Wim Los, Senior Vice President, Cloud Enterprise Solutions, Atos.

“Combining an extended knowledge of Microsoft Azure with a global footprint and   vision for supporting organizations with multi-cloud with Atos OneCloud, Atos is an important partner for us. We are pleased to again recognize Atos as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP),” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp.

***

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Marion Delmas | marion.delmas@atos.net | +33 6 37 63 91 99

Attachment


Atos Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos confirms expertise in Cloud services with renewed recognition as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider Paris, December 22, 2020 – Atos today announced that it has successfully renewed its status as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), for the 2nd consecutive year. The Azure Expert MSP designation reinforces Atos’ 20+ year alliance …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mydecine Innovations Group Engages ethica CRO as Contract Research Organization Partner for Phase ...
Almaden Provides Update on Permitting for Ixtaca Precious Metals Project, Mexico
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! ...
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Atos partners with Eupry to offer a Compliance Monitoring service for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
18.12.20
Atos completes the acquisition of leading Cybersecurity consulting company SEC Consult
17.12.20
Atos delivers its first GPU-accelerated Quantum Learning Machine to the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC)
16.12.20
Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
16.12.20
Atos boosts Météo-France’s data storage capacity to over 1 exabyte in 2025
16.12.20
Atos to acquire leading cybersecurity services company Motiv
15.12.20
Atos completes the acquisition of U.S. Salesforce Gold Partner Eagle Creek
10.12.20
Atos named on CDP ‘A List’ for leading effort against climate change
04.12.20
Atos announces Q-score, the only universal metrics to assess quantum performance and superiority
03.12.20
Goli Nutrition selects Atos to power new retail experience based on edge technology