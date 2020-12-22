 

DGAP-News USU Group striving towards a carbon neutral footprint

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.12.2020, 10:12  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
USU Group striving towards a carbon neutral footprint

22.12.2020 / 10:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moeglingen, December 22, 2020. USU Software AG is proud to announce its successful achievement of a carbon neutral footprint for its electricity and fuel consumption in Europe for 2019. Together with partner First Climate, the relevant emissions were recorded and calculated across the various office locations and the offset via the purchase of climate protection certificates, or carbon offsets. These certificates support a wind power project in Turkey that also offers additional environmental, social and economic value and is certified in accordance with the highest qualitative project standard, the Gold Standard. The climate certificate is an important part of USU's commitment to successively minimizing its environmental footprint through a wide range of activities for greater sustainability.

793 tons of CO2 equivalents - that is the amount of emissions generated by the USU Group's electricity and fuel consumption in 2019. The evaluation also revealed further optimization potential for the future, e.g. via reducing the use of paper in the office and for business trips. USU decided to support the certified climate protection project "Yuntdag Wind Farm" north of Izmir on the Aegean coast of Turkey. 17 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 2.5 megawatts, help avoid annual greenhouse gas emissions from the generation of coal-fired electricity amounting to 115,000 tons of CO2. There are also many tangible benefits for local population and the environment.

"We, too, operate in the area of tension between profitable growth and social responsibility. This year's Focus Deutschland Test study, for example, attests to the fact that we keep an eye on both, calculating the highest "social value" for us within our industry. We intend to continue our commitment to sustainability in the coming years. Climate neutrality is an important building block in this regard," says USU Management Board member Dr. Benjamin Strehl.

Seite 1 von 3
USU Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: USU Software
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News USU Group striving towards a carbon neutral footprint DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Sustainability USU Group striving towards a carbon neutral footprint 22.12.2020 / 10:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moeglingen, December 22, 2020. USU Software …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity: designated subsidiary SGT Capital is making good progress in fundraising
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
DGAP-Adhoc: Portigon AG: Expected year end results for 2020 impacted by higher liabilities
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Wahl eines gemeinsamen Vertreters der Anleihegläubiger
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor erhält die Genehmigung zum Start der ersten klinischen Studie am Menschen mit dem ...
SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity: designierte Tochtergesellschaft SGT Capital kommt beim Fundraising gut ...
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the terms of the planned capital increase by way of ...
DGAP-News: GESCO AG closes mobility technology segment, undertakes largest portfolio adjustment in company ...
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc Medienmitteilung Frank Koch neuer CEO der Swiss Steel Group
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:12 Uhr
DGAP-News: USU-Gruppe auf dem Weg zur Klimaneutralität (deutsch)
10:12 Uhr
DGAP-News: USU-Gruppe auf dem Weg zur Klimaneutralität
14.12.20
USU: Marge soll verdoppelt werden
10.12.20
DGAP-News: USU Chatbot ist Hauptdarsteller in &
10.12.20
DGAP-News: USU Chatbot ist Hauptdarsteller in „Welt der Wunder'
03.12.20
USU Software: Neuer Umsatzrekord
03.12.20
DGAP-News: USU ist auf Platz 1 weltweit bei Software zur Optimierung von IT-Kosten und -Ressourcen (deutsch)
03.12.20
DGAP-News: USU ist auf Platz 1 weltweit bei Software zur Optimierung von IT-Kosten und -Ressourcen
24.11.20
DGAP-News: Versicherungsgruppe BGV implementiert USU-Chatbot in Rekordzeit (deutsch)
24.11.20
DGAP-News: Versicherungsgruppe BGV implementiert USU-Chatbot in Rekordzeit

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
682
USU Software