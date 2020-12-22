Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic

Norway's Pipeotech has taken gasket tightness to new microscopic levels by going atomic as it is supplying its guaranteed leak-proof DeltaV-Seal to ESS, the world's most powerful neutron source, in Lund, Sweden.

The new research facility is one of the largest and most advanced technology infrastructure projects being built anywhere in the world today and it will enable a more powerful range of experiments using neutrons than previously possible, providing a significant step forward in the science of everyday life.

Advanced research requires advanced tools and Pipeotech's unique DeltaV-Seal will play an important role in this exciting new development.

When producing neutrons for research in a spallation process, ionising radiation is generated. For this reason, safety is always the top priority at ESS, and first and foremost is to meet all the requirements and safety regulations set out by the regulatory authorities.

The incredible guaranteed tightness and durability of the DeltaV-Seal are vital components in the safe and efficient running of the key water-cooling system in the ESS target area, where the water will become activated in the neutron production process.

Ionising radiation can cause a high attrition rate in polymeric seals and the fact Pipeotech's gasket can be made in the same stainless steel material as its surroundings negates all galvanic corrosion in such a sensitive environment.

The seal also arrives having been extensively tested and type-approved so its 10-year warranty is especially useful for ESS as it seeks to avoid disruption, downtime and costly maintenance at the facility.

Molecular detail

Neutrons have been used in scientific studies since the 1930s as they can penetrate deeper than X-rays and can be used to analyse different structures and functions within a material at an atomic or molecular level in a `soft' way, meaning samples are not altered or damaged.

This opens the door to a wide range of study areas, including in the fields of life sciences, materials science, experimental physics, nano-technology, cultural heritage and pharmaceuticals. Research using neutrons is being used today in the world to study Covid-19.