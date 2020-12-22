 

Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 10:43  |  67   |   |   

TVEDESTRAND, Norway, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research facility European Spallation Source (ESS), the most powerful neutron source in the world, to use DeltaV-Seal

Norway's Pipeotech has taken gasket tightness to new microscopic levels by going atomic as it is supplying its guaranteed leak-proof DeltaV-Seal to ESS, the world's most powerful neutron source, in Lund, Sweden.

The new research facility is one of the largest and most advanced technology infrastructure projects being built anywhere in the world today and it will enable a more powerful range of experiments using neutrons than previously possible, providing a significant step forward in the science of everyday life.

Advanced research requires advanced tools and Pipeotech's unique DeltaV-Seal will play an important role in this exciting new development.

When producing neutrons for research in a spallation process, ionising radiation is generated. For this reason, safety is always the top priority at ESS, and first and foremost is to meet all the requirements and safety regulations set out by the regulatory authorities.

The incredible guaranteed tightness and durability of the DeltaV-Seal are vital components in the safe and efficient running of the key water-cooling system in the ESS target area, where the water will become activated in the neutron production process.

Ionising radiation can cause a high attrition rate in polymeric seals and the fact Pipeotech's gasket can be made in the same stainless steel material as its surroundings negates all galvanic corrosion in such a sensitive environment.

The seal also arrives having been extensively tested and type-approved so its 10-year warranty is especially useful for ESS as it seeks to avoid disruption, downtime and costly maintenance at the facility.

Molecular detail

Neutrons have been used in scientific studies since the 1930s as they can penetrate deeper than X-rays and can be used to analyse different structures and functions within a material at an atomic or molecular level in a `soft' way, meaning samples are not altered or damaged.

This opens the door to a wide range of study areas, including in the fields of life sciences, materials science, experimental physics, nano-technology, cultural heritage and pharmaceuticals. Research using neutrons is being used today in the world to study Covid-19.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pipeotech's Reach Goes Atomic TVEDESTRAND, Norway, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Research facility European Spallation Source (ESS), the most powerful neutron source in the world, to use DeltaV-Seal Norway's Pipeotech has taken gasket tightness to new microscopic levels by going …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WuXi Biologics to Acquire Drug Substance Facility in Wuppertal, Germany from Bayer
As 2020 Comes to an End, Tutors International Reflects on a Year of Resilience and Growth
The Great Reset: Wall Street Undergoing A $120 Trillion Transformation
Oncopeptides enrolls the first patient in the phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE combination study in multiple ...
Worldwide First-Ever EPR Endpoint Prevention and Response Test for Effectiveness and TCO Released ...
Q BioMed Technology Partner Mannin Research Inc. Announced as Member of Canadian National COVID-19 ...
LT1001 (Naldebain(R)), an Extended-Release Analgesic Injection, Received Its Second Approval from ...
Wellfully and Dolce Cann Global Partner to Disrupt the Medicinal Cannabis Market
High-speed Camera Market worth $723 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
En+ Group commences trading International renewable energy certificates
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
XENO NFT Hub, the First NFT Marketplace Powered by Polkadot
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement for Sale of Wheelabrator Technologies ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity