 

Melco announces adoption of revolutionary water refill system in resort guest rooms to save 14.8 million plastic bottles annually

Realizing commitment towards the elimination of single-use plastic and the promotion of circular economy across global operations

MACAU, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s commitment to eliminate single-use plastic (SUP) and its Zero Waste Resorts goal by 2030, the Company has installed the Nordaq 2000 Refilling System at Morpheus at City of Dreams, with further plans to implement the system across its entire property portfolio in Macau, including hotels at City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau in 2021. With the capacity to fill 2,000 bottles of purified water per hour on-site, the system will help replace the use of plastic bottles in Melco-operated resort guest rooms. It is estimated that the initiative will eliminate the production, transportation, and supply of 14.8 million plastic bottles annually, significantly reducing plastic waste and its associated carbon footprint.

Denise Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “Melco remains fully committed to the elimination of all problematic and unnecessary plastic items and the promotion of a circular economy across our global operations. We successfully removed 100% of SUP bottles provided in all colleague areas at our resorts in 2019, saving approximately 244,000 bottles per year, equivalent to 3.5 tonnes of PET plastic per year. We are pleased to extend these efforts through the Nordaq water refill system for guest room use as we continue to adopt alternative, cutting edge solutions to not only eliminate the use of SUP but also enhance the guest experience.”

As part of the Company’s broader sustainability strategy ‘Above & Beyond’, Melco is the first hospitality and integrated resort operator, globally, to sign up to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. In developing roadmaps across its global operations to address the use of SUP, the Company stands in support of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the UN Environment Programme’s call for more businesses to commit to eliminating problematic packaging. The Company also recently announced the rolling out of the Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)-powered product Winnow Vision into its own-operated buffet restaurants to tackle one of the industry’s biggest challenges, food waste.

