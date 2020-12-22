Juva Life Transforming Ex-Cancer Research Facility into Flagship Operation

Originally constructed and partially funded by federal research grants, Juva Life’s Hayward project started life as biotechnology cancer research facility focused on the development of plant-based antibodies and the study of protein expression in tobacco plants. As such, the structures on the property includes 18,000 sq. ft. of preexisting purpose-built concrete structures adjoining 11,000 sq. ft. of dedicated greenhouse canopy.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTC: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“ Juva Life, ” “Juva” or the “ Company ”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and advanced formulations is pleased to provide an update regarding activities at its Hayward, California facility build-out.

As part of the legacy infrastructure and a key feature in Juva’s future ambitions, the main building includes an ISO Class 5 cleanroom ideally suited to propel Juva’s science of cannabis strategy towards the development of advanced formulations and products. The cleanroom and adjoining laboratory spaces include plans for the installation of liquid and gas chromatography plus mass spectrometry equipment. Class 5 is considered at the more critical end of the class spectrum, requiring a greater level of filtration to achieve a level of cleanliness by typically employing Ultra Low Penetration Air (ULPA) Filtration targeting 99.9995% efficiency at 0.12 micron. This research facility is scheduled to be one of the first operational elements of the Hayward campus.

A Conditional Use Permit (CUP) was approved on October 22nd upon completion of an extremely rigorous and thorough application process. The application included many details typically included in building permit applications and, as such, it is believed may expedite additional permitting. Upon approval, immediate actions require the installation of physical perimeter security and modernized fire suppression systems. Upon installation, the Company will apply for partial occupancy to enable the outfitting of the laboratory and related processing areas in order to initiate extraction and formulation operations which are anticipated to scale to full production by mid-2021.