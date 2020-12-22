Coding problems at TestVision were the reason for the failures in online exams in The Netherlands

Munich (ots) - Students at Dutch universities had problems taking their exams

online last week. The fault for this was not with Proctorio, as was claimed, but

with TestVision.



Last week, some students at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Universiteit van

Amsterdam, Maastricht University and Tilburg University had problems taking

their exams online. The reason for this was a coding problem in TestVision's

learning management system (LMS).





TestVison sent over 20,000 requests to Proctorio's system at the same time (that was over 80 percent of all requests at that time!). In order to handle the large amount of requests at the same time, Proctorio then removed its "throttling mechanism". This allowed all of Proctorio's requests to be processed without any problems. And more importantly, all exams proctored by Proctorio could be completed without any problems despite the disruption.

TestVison's disruptions even caused problems on NON-Proctored exams such as those at Maastricht University.

"Since the disruptions, we have been trying to engage in conversation with TestVision in order to work together to save our customers, the universities, from further disruptions. Unfortunately, our inquiries have not been answered," says Thomas Fetsch, Area Manager Proctorio. "We are willing to talk and would like to have a joint exchange. We, Proctorio, work with the world's leading LMS providers such as Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard, EvaExam, ILIAS - without disruption. We defend ourselves from TestVision's accusations that Proctorio caused the disruption of online exams at Dutch universities. We are happy to disclose our protocols."