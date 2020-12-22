 

Coding problems at TestVision were the reason for the failures in online exams in The Netherlands

Munich (ots) - Students at Dutch universities had problems taking their exams
online last week. The fault for this was not with Proctorio, as was claimed, but
with TestVision.

Last week, some students at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Universiteit van
Amsterdam, Maastricht University and Tilburg University had problems taking
their exams online. The reason for this was a coding problem in TestVision's
learning management system (LMS).

TestVison sent over 20,000 requests to Proctorio's system at the same time (that
was over 80 percent of all requests at that time!). In order to handle the large
amount of requests at the same time, Proctorio then removed its "throttling
mechanism". This allowed all of Proctorio's requests to be processed without any
problems. And more importantly, all exams proctored by Proctorio could be
completed without any problems despite the disruption.

TestVison's disruptions even caused problems on NON-Proctored exams such as
those at Maastricht University.

"Since the disruptions, we have been trying to engage in conversation with
TestVision in order to work together to save our customers, the universities,
from further disruptions. Unfortunately, our inquiries have not been answered,"
says Thomas Fetsch, Area Manager Proctorio. "We are willing to talk and would
like to have a joint exchange. We, Proctorio, work with the world's leading LMS
providers such as Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard, EvaExam, ILIAS - without
disruption. We defend ourselves from TestVision's accusations that Proctorio
caused the disruption of online exams at Dutch universities. We are happy to
disclose our protocols."

For further information please contact:

Thomas Fetsch, Area Manager Proctorio
Tel: +49 176 72635716
Email: mailto:thomas@proctorio.com
Karin Bollo, Public Relations
Tel: +49 171 5177070
Email: mailto:press@proctorio.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/145362/4797271
OTS: Proctorio


