 

Marken Opens Two New GMP Depots

Los Angeles and Ukraine Depots Fulfill a Growing Need for Clinical Trial Services

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken announced today the launch of two new facilities in Kiev, Ukraine and in Los Angeles, United States.  A brand new pharmaceutical depot in Kiev will allow more opportunities for clients to store clinical trial drug products and supplies closer to patients, while a new Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) depot and apheresis kit-building facility in Los Angeles (LA) expands the company's ability to meet GMP storage and cell and gene supply chain services in the U.S.

Marken Logo.

The LA depot includes space for pallet storage and a full range of temperature-controlled storage options including a liquid nitrogen filling station. The apheresis kit production operation in the Los Angeles depot is a new service Marken is adding to its portfolio for its cell and gene clients. The apheresis market, which includes apheresis machines and disposable apheresis kits, is expected to exceed more than US$ 3.5 billion by 2024 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 11.5%.1

All of Marken's 12 global depots are compliant with GMP regulations, designed to accommodate storage of all temperature ranges including: +15 to +25°C controlled ambient storage, +2 to +8°C refrigerated storage, -15 to -25°C frozen storage and -80°C ultra-low freezers. Marken's depots offer a full complement of services including receipt, pick and pack, hybrid shipping, returns handling and destruction, re-labeling and inventory reconciliation.

Ariette van Strien, Marken's President, commented, "Ukraine continues to be important in Eastern Europe's clinical trial market and our Kiev depot will strengthen our position in the region. Our Los Angeles depot will allow our U.S. demand to be served on the West Coast and supplement our Philadelphia depot on the East Coast."

1 Market Watch, August 28, 2020

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of the UPS Healthcare division. With Polar Speed and Marken included, the UPS Healthcare division staffs 128 locations with 5500 employees worldwide. Marken offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs for clinical drug product storage and distribution in 56 locations worldwide, while maintaining the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and biological kit production. Marken's dedicated 1600 staff members manage 100,000 drug product and biological sample shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 220 countries. Additional services such as ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/732970/MARKEN_Logo.jpg



