Icelandair Group hf. Financial calendar 2021
|Date
|Year
|Event
|8-Feb
|2021
|Q4 2020 Results and Consolidated Financial Statement 2020
|12-Mar
|2021
|Annual General Meeting
|29-Apr
|2021
|Q1 2021 Results
|22-Jul
|2021
|Q2 2021 Results
|21-Oct
|2021
|Q3 2021 Results
|3-Feb
|2022
|Q4 2021 Results and Consolidated Financial Statement 2021
