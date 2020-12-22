 

Icelandair Group hf. Financial calendar 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 11:07  |  33   |   |   
Date Year Event
8-Feb 2021 Q4 2020 Results and Consolidated Financial Statement 2020
12-Mar 2021 Annual General Meeting
29-Apr 2021 Q1 2021 Results
22-Jul 2021 Q2 2021 Results
21-Oct 2021 Q3 2021 Results
3-Feb 2022 Q4 2021 Results and Consolidated Financial Statement 2021



