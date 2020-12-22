 

Columbia Care Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Green Leaf Medical

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Green Leaf Medical, LLC (“Green Leaf”), a privately held, fully-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) based in the mid-Atlantic region, for approximately $240 million with the potential for additional performance-based milestone payments.

Following the close of two acquisitions that established Columbia Care as a market leader in the two largest cannabis markets in the world, California and Colorado, the acquisition of Green Leaf expands Columbia Care’s operational scale and footprint in four key, limited license markets by materially enhancing the scale and capabilities of its seed-to-sale operations. Subject to the regulatory approval process, Columbia Care will be one of the largest and most efficient operators in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Virginia. Founded in 2014 by Philip Goldberg and Kevin Goldberg, Green Leaf is one of the largest private MSOs in the United States and a market leader in the mid-Atlantic region with cultivation, extraction, processing, and retail operations across its four-state footprint. In addition to its dispensary footprint, Green Leaf also brings a leading wholesale market position in both Pennsylvania and Maryland, where its products are most widely sold under its nationally recognized gLeaf brand, including extracts and pre-rolls. Green Leaf facilitates online ordering, its operational home delivery services in Maryland and Virginia, and proprietary inventory and order management capabilities via its gLeaf Marketplace platform.

“This combination affirms Columbia Care’s position as one of the largest cultivators, manufacturers and retailers in four key states - PA, VA, OH and MD - three of which are expected to convert from medical to adult use in the next 24 months. Green Leaf complements our retail footprint and brings wholesale leadership through which we can drive our portfolio of brands and unique products. The transaction is immediately accretive to gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow from Operations,” said Nicholas Vita, CEO of Columbia Care. “Ohio and Pennsylvania are already two of our top performing markets by revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, and this transaction makes us one of the largest, most scaled wholesale and retail operators. In Maryland and Virginia, Green Leaf materially expands our wholesale footprint, retail dispensary network and the scope of our home delivery services. Acquiring Green Leaf immediately converts Maryland to an Adjusted EBITDA positive market. In addition, it accelerates our growth and profitability in Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. No organization in the industry will be better positioned to serve patients and customers in the mid-Atlantic than Columbia Care. We are proud to partner with the Green Leaf team and organization and look forward to delivering the best suite of products and services available in the market.”

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Columbia Care Statement on Boston Zoning Board of Appeal Approval for Adult-Use Designation at Downtown Boston Dispensary
07.12.20
Columbia Care Recognized in Top 1% on the Growjo 10,000 - The Fastest Growing Companies in the World List
02.12.20
Columbia Care Completes Acquisition of Project Cannabis
24.11.20
Columbia Care Named to Crain's New York Business Fast 50 Companies