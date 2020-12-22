VERBUND AG: Standard & Poor's A/stable outlook rating confirmed

VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Standard & Poor's rating committee has taken the decision to leave VERBUND AG's long-term rating unchanged at its current high level of A/stable outlook. VERBUND is thus once again among Europe's most creditworthy utilities.

This is extremely encouraging, especially against the backdrop of the increasing growth CAPEX towards expanding the new renewable generation technologies and the strategic acquisition of a 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria. The positive evaluation reflects the Group's good strategic and sustainable position, and its long-term conservative financial policy and financial discipline.

