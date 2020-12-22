DGAP-News VERBUND AG: Standard & Poor's A/stable outlook rating confirmed
|
DGAP-News: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): Rating
VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Standard & Poor's rating committee has taken the decision to leave VERBUND AG's long-term rating unchanged at its current high level of A/stable outlook. VERBUND is thus once again among Europe's most creditworthy utilities.
This is extremely encouraging, especially against the backdrop of the increasing growth CAPEX towards expanding the new renewable generation technologies and the strategic acquisition of a 51% stake in Gas Connect Austria. The positive evaluation reflects the Group's good strategic and sustainable position, and its long-term conservative financial policy and financial discipline.
Contact:Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance, M&A and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com
22.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|Am Hof 6A
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1156918
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1156918 22.12.2020Verbund Akt.(A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare