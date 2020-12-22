 

EQS-Adhoc Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG shareholders approve capital increase

Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG shareholders approve capital increase

Lucerne, December 22, 2020 - Swiss Steel Holding AG today held its Extraordinary General Meeting excluding shareholders in accordance with the COVID-19 Regulation 3 of the Swiss Federal Council. Shareholders holding 88.62% of the share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG with voting rights used the option to be represented by the independent proxy, the law firm Burger & Müller, Lucerne.

The shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal by 66.85% of the votes represented of an ordinary increase of the share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG from currently CHF 304,249,999.95 by CHF 154,578,620.70 to CHF 458,828,620.65 through the issuance of 1,030,524,138 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.15 each.

For further information on the capital increase by way of a rights offering, please refer to the press release from 22 December 2020 ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting.


Company: Swiss Steel Holding AG
Landenbergstrasse 11
6005 Luzern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 581 41 23
E-mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com
ISIN: CH0005795668
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
