Lucerne, December 22, 2020 - Swiss Steel Holding AG today held its Extraordinary General Meeting excluding shareholders in accordance with the COVID-19 Regulation 3 of the Swiss Federal Council. Shareholders holding 88.62% of the share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG with voting rights used the option to be represented by the independent proxy, the law firm Burger & Müller, Lucerne.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG shareholders approve capital increase 22-Dec-2020 / 12:06 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal by 66.85% of the votes represented of an ordinary increase of the share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG from currently CHF 304,249,999.95 by CHF 154,578,620.70 to CHF 458,828,620.65 through the issuance of 1,030,524,138 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.15 each.

For further information on the capital increase by way of a rights offering, please refer to the press release from 22 December 2020 ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Language: English Company: Swiss Steel Holding AG Landenbergstrasse 11 6005 Luzern Switzerland Phone: +41 41 581 41 23 E-mail: a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com Internet: www.swisssteel-group.com ISIN: CH0005795668 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1156933

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

End of ad hoc announcement

1156933 22-Dec-2020 CET/CEST