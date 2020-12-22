EQS-Adhoc Media Release Swiss Steel Holding AG shareholders approve capital increase
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Lucerne, December 22, 2020 - Swiss Steel Holding AG today held its Extraordinary General Meeting excluding shareholders in accordance with the COVID-19 Regulation 3 of the Swiss Federal Council. Shareholders holding 88.62% of the share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG with voting rights used the option to be represented by the independent proxy, the law firm Burger & Müller, Lucerne.
The shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal by 66.85% of the votes represented of an ordinary increase of the share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG from currently CHF 304,249,999.95 by CHF 154,578,620.70 to CHF 458,828,620.65 through the issuance of 1,030,524,138 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.15 each.
For further information on the capital increase by way of a rights offering, please refer to the press release from 22 December 2020 ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting.
End of ad hoc announcement
|English
|Swiss Steel Holding AG
|Landenbergstrasse 11
|6005 Luzern
|Switzerland
|+41 41 581 41 23
|a.beeler@swisssteelgroup.com
|www.swisssteel-group.com
|CH0005795668
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|1156933
