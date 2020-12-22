 

DGAP-DD RWE Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2020 / 12:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag. Dr. h.c.
First name: Monika
Last name(s): Kircher

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RWE Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007037129

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
33.51 EUR 3116.43 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
33.51 EUR 3116.43 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.12.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64087  22.12.2020 



Diskussion: RWE - Informationen, Analysen und Meinungen

Diskussion: RWE verringert Stromerzeugung in Deutschland deutlich - Kritik an Energiepolitik
Wertpapier


