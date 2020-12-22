XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II Announce Closing of Merger; XL Fleet to Trade on NYSE as “XL”

XL Fleet (the “Company”), a leader in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, today announced that it has completed its previously announced merger with Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) (“Pivotal”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which was approved by Pivotal’s stockholders at its annual meeting held on December 21, 2020, resulted in the combined company being renamed “XL Fleet Corp.”, with its common stock and warrants to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange at the opening of trading on December 22, 2020 under the ticker symbols “XL” and “XL WS”, respectively.

In connection with the merger and related private placement, XL Fleet received approximately $350 million in cash proceeds. The funds are expected to be used to advance XL Fleet’s position as a leader in fleet electrification through the development of new products, including all electric and Class 7-8 solutions, further the deployment of the Company’s XL Grid charging infrastructure division and its complete “Electrification as a Service” offering, as well as to accelerate XL Fleet’s plans to expand internationally.