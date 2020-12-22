Karuna Therapeutics Appoints Denice Torres, J.D., to its Board of Directors

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with disabling and potentially fatal neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of Denice Torres, J.D., to its Board of Directors effective December 22, 2020.

“Denice is a highly respected leader with an exceptional ability to visualize and achieve operational success by identifying inherent strengths within organizations and fostering diverse and collaborative cultures,” said Steve Paul, M.D., chief executive officer, president and chairman of Karuna Therapeutics. “Her expertise in leading companies through significant periods of change and growth will be invaluable as we enter this next stage in our evolution as a late-stage clinical biotech company following the recent initiation of our Phase 3 program. We look forward to Denice’s contributions as we work towards our goal to develop and deliver meaningful treatment options for people living with disabling and potentially fatal neuropsychiatric disorders.”