Karuna Therapeutics Appoints Denice Torres, J.D., to its Board of Directors
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with disabling and potentially fatal neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the appointment of Denice Torres, J.D., to its Board of Directors effective December 22, 2020.
“Denice is a highly respected leader with an exceptional ability to visualize and achieve operational success by identifying inherent strengths within organizations and fostering diverse and collaborative cultures,” said Steve Paul, M.D., chief executive officer, president and chairman of Karuna Therapeutics. “Her expertise in leading companies through significant periods of change and growth will be invaluable as we enter this next stage in our evolution as a late-stage clinical biotech company following the recent initiation of our Phase 3 program. We look forward to Denice’s contributions as we work towards our goal to develop and deliver meaningful treatment options for people living with disabling and potentially fatal neuropsychiatric disorders.”
“I’m truly pleased to join Karuna’s board, particularly during this important inflection point for the company,” said Ms. Torres. “The most successful organizations are those that are not only purpose-driven, but also leverage multidimensional thinking. Karuna exemplifies these qualities through their innovative approach to drug development, and their passionate team driven to deliver non-incremental advances in treatments for those living with severe neuropsychiatric disorders. I look forward to applying my leadership and commercial experience as Karuna enters this next period of growth, and contributing to the Company’s efforts to deliver impactful medicines for those affected by psychiatric and neurological conditions.”
Ms. Torres brings more than 25 years of healthcare and pharmaceutical experience, most recently serving as the Chief Strategy and Business Transformation Officer for the Medical Device division of Johnson & Johnson. Ms. Torres held several leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson prior to this role, including President of McNeil Consumer Healthcare and President of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, CNS, among others. Before joining Johnson & Johnson, she held senior commercial leadership roles at Eli Lilly, including head of U.S. Women’s Health, Global Neuroscience, and Growth Hormone. Ms. Torres has received numerous awards, including Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Woman of the Year, Johnson & Johnson Working Mother of the Year and the Johnson & Johnson H.O.N.O.R. Special Recognition Leadership Award for her work in diversity and inclusion.
0 Kommentare