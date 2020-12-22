 

Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference and invited investors to participate via webcast.

J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021
Presentation at 11:00am Pacific Time immediately followed by a Q&A Session to begin at approximately 11:20am Pacific Time

The live webcasts can be accessed under the Investor Info section of the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. Replays will be posted on Illumina’s website as soon as possible after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Illumina and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Expand Access to Whole-Genome Sequencing for Genetic Disease Testing
05.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 49/20

