 

KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Fourth Quarter

KKR today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2020 to December 22, 2020. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 22, 2020, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income of approximately $390 million. This is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, as well as dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio.

The estimate disclosed above is not intended to predict or represent total realized performance income, total realized investment income or total revenues for the full quarter ending December 31, 2020, because it does not include the results or impact of any other sources of income, including fee income, or expenses, and we may realize further gains or losses relating to total realized performance income and total realized investment income after the date of this press release. This estimate is also not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any other period, including the entire year ending December 31, 2020.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, credit and real assets, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including estimated operating results from certain monetization activities. Words such as “expect,” estimate,” “will,” “may” and “believe” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

