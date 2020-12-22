KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Fourth Quarter

KKR today announced a monetization activity update for the period from October 1, 2020 to December 22, 2020. Based on information available to us as of today, with respect to the period through December 22, 2020, KKR has earned total realized performance income, including realized incentive fees, and total realized investment income of approximately $390 million. This is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, as well as dividend and interest income from KKR’s balance sheet portfolio.

The estimate disclosed above is not intended to predict or represent total realized performance income, total realized investment income or total revenues for the full quarter ending December 31, 2020, because it does not include the results or impact of any other sources of income, including fee income, or expenses, and we may realize further gains or losses relating to total realized performance income and total realized investment income after the date of this press release. This estimate is also not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for any other period, including the entire year ending December 31, 2020.