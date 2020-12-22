UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through February 3 on the web site or by dialing 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID: 5181037.

