 

Sierra Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Significantly Increased Mineral Resource Estimate for Cusi Silver Mine, Mexico

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (BVL: SMT) (NYSE AMERICAN: SMTS) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") has filed an independent technical report (the "Report ") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") on the Cusi Mine in Mexico.

Cusi Mine Arial View (Photo: Business Wire)

The Report dated November 13, 2020, with an effective date of August 31, 2020, is entitled "Independent Technical Report for the Cusi Mine, Chihuahua State, Mexico." The Report was prepared for Sierra Metals by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. There are no material differences in the Report from those results disclosed in the Company's press release dated November 18, 2020.

The Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR (www.SEC.gov), and the Company's website (www.sierrametals.com).

Highlights of the technical report filed include:

  • Total Measured and Indicated Resources increased 18% to 5,356,000 tonnes from 4,557,000 tonnes previously reported; and Total Inferred Resources increased 200% to 4,893,000 tonnes from 1,633,000 tonnes previously reported
  • Total Measured Mineral Resources for Cusi are 850,000 tonnes averaging 213 g/t silver, 0.06 g/t gold, 0.26% lead and 0.30% zinc, and 231 g/t silver equivalent
  • Total Indicated Mineral Resources for Cusi are 4,506,000 tonnes averaging 176 g/t silver, 0.13 g/t gold, 0.54% lead, 0.63% zinc and 212 g/t silver equivalent
  • Total Inferred Mineral Resources for Cusi are 4,893,000 tonnes averaging 146 g/t silver, 0.18 g/t gold, 0.43% lead, 0.69% zinc and 183 g/t silver equivalent
  • The updated Resource Estimate has incorporated new exploration drilling, sampling, and underground mapping information into the geologic interpretation and grade estimations, thereby providing more refined resource models in the Santa Rosa de Lima and Northeast-Southwest zones

Signed by Qualified Persons:

Giovanny Ortiz, B.Sc., PGeo., SRK Principal Consultant (Resource Geology)
Carl Kottmeier, B.A.Sc., P. Eng., MBA, SRK Principal Consultant (Mining)
Daniel H. Sepulveda, BSc, SME-RM, SRK Associate Consultant (Metallurgy)

Quality Control

All technical data contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by:

Americo Zuzunaga, FAusIMM CP (Mining Engineer) and Vice President of Corporate Planning is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

