 

Generation Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Flow Through Financing Led by Eric Sprott

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Generation Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of 4,295,000 common shares (the “Shares”) of the Company to be issued on a flow-through basis at a price of C$0.77 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$3,307,150 (the “Offering”). Approximately 47% of the Offering will be subscribed to by a company controlled by Mr. Eric Sprott, making it the largest shareholder of the Company’s common shares.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of our shareholders, including Mr. Sprott, now our largest shareholder,” stated Jamie Levy, President and Chief Executive Officer. After closing this flow- through financing, Generation Mining will have more than $12 million in the bank. “This financing will allow Generation Mining to follow up on the results of our 2020 exploration season, while continuing to work on our feasibility study and permitting in 2021.”

Gross proceeds received from the sale of the Shares will be used to incur “Canadian exploration expenses” as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the “Tax Act”) on the Company’s Marathon Property in the Province of Ontario, and renounced to subscribers in the Offering effective December 31, 2020. Such Canadian exploration expense will also qualify as a “flow-through mining expenditure” as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act.

A brokerage commission of 6% will be paid on a portion of the Offering.

An application has been filed with the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for conditional approval of the Offering pursuant to Section 607 of the TSX Company Manual.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or before December 31, 2020, and is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX.

About Generation Mining Limited

Generation Mining’s focus is the development of the Marathon Palladium Project, the largest undeveloped platinum group metal Mineral Resource in North America. The Marathon property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. Generation Mining acquired a 51% interest in the Marathon Project from Sibanye Stillwater in 2019 and has since increased that ownership to 80%. Upon completion of the Feasibility Study, Sibanye Stillwater has certain back-in rights that can bring its interest in the property back to 51% (see the company's press release of July 11, 2019, for more details). A feasibility study was started in the second quarter of 2020 with completion expected in the first quarter of 2021.

For further information please contact:

Jamie Levy
President and Chief Executive
Officer
(416) 640-2934
(416) 567-2440
jlevy@genmining.com

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company’s public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.


Generation Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Generation Mining Announces Fully Subscribed Flow Through Financing Led by Eric Sprott TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Generation Mining Limited (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (“Generation Mining” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of 4,295,000 common shares (the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Generation Mining Announces High Grade Results From W Horizon Drilling
03.12.20
Generation Mining Director to be Presented Prestigious Bill Dennis Award
30.11.20
Generation Mining Earns 80% of Marathon Palladium Project

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
112
Top Palladium Story-besser als Gold