Sime Darby Foundation Backs Global Calls to Turn the Tide on Biodiversity Loss

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservation efforts under Sime Darby Foundation's Environment Pillars have planted over 1.5 million trees in conservation areas in Malaysia with encouraging results.

Sime Darby Foundation (SDF) plans for its conservation programs heeds the clarion call from the United Nation's Biodiversity Conference to address the post-2020 global biodiversity framework. The 15th meeting of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) will take place in Kunming, China in 2021 where global leaders are anticipated to agree to an aggressive plan of action on biodiversity.

In pledging the Foundation's continued commitment to protecting biodiversity, Chairman Y.A.M Tunku Tan Sri Imran Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja'afar stated that:

"We believe that forest restoration is key in tackling climate crisis and biodiversity conservation. Our tree-planting projects have turned deteriorating forests into areas of biodiversity value for flora and fauna.

Our multi-year project to restore orangutan habitat in Ulu Segama, Sabah, in collaboration with the Sabah Forestry Department and Sime Darby Plantation (SDP), restored 4,487 hectares of heavily degraded forest areas by planting over 300,000 trees to create a sustainable habitat for orangutans.

The Sime Darby Plant-A-Tree programme which began in 2008 has planted about 500,000 trees to increase biodiversity value in SDP's operational areas. The arboretum in SDP has actually proven to be an invaluable gene bank for endemic tree species of Malaysia."

The Foundation's most ambitious reforesting project to date is a collaboration with Nestlé Malaysia. The project has planted over 750,000 trees along the lower Kinabatangan River. This has resulted in a dynamic wildlife corridor for iconic Bornean wildlife including elephants and proboscis monkeys.

The Chairman added further that support for Tropical Rainforest Conservation & Research Centre (TRCRC) to conserve tree species endemic to Borneo has so far planted 2,310 trees to develop a Tropical Rainforest Living Collection (TRLC) in Sabah.

In Peninsular Malaysia, the Foundation's collaboration with the Global Environment Centre (GEC) has planted over 20,000 trees to rehabilitate the Raja Musa Forest Reserve to maintain the ecological value of its peatlands.

Sime Darby Foundation Chief Executive Officer Dr Hjh Yatela Zainal Abidin said these endeavours have added values in creating employment opportunities for the local communities around the project sites.