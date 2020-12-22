BYD Files Defamation Suit Against D.C.-based Lobbying Group Alliance for American Manufacturing (AAM)

According to the complaint, AAM has engaged in a malicious, fraudulent, outrageous, and reckless campaign to damage BYD's reputation and brand with false allegations and misleading rhetoric. BYD is represented by attorney Charles Harder of Harder LLP in Los Angeles. The case number is 1:20-cv-03458-TNM

BYD, Build Your Dreams, announced today it has filed a defamation lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Washington, D.C. against the Washington, D.C.-based lobbyist group Alliance for American Manufacturing (AAM).

Named in the suit are AAM President Scott Norman Paul, researcher Cathalijne Adams and editorial manager Matthew McMullan.

BYD is seeking damages from AAM, Adams, McMullan and Paul.

BYD Company’s mission is to create products -- including high quality U.S.-built electric buses that meet Buy America standards -- and services that make the world safe, clean, connected, and sustainable.

BYD’s North America headquarters is located in Los Angeles. In 2017, BYD built a state of the art 550,000 sq. ft electric bus factory in Lancaster, CA. The company employs 800 American workers many of whom are members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Union, Local 105 (SMART Local 105). BYD is partnered with Jobs to Move America (JMA) in a landmark community benefits agreement that supports the hiring of veterans, single parents and the formerly incarcerated. Additionally, BYD is partnered with SMART Local 105 and the Antelope Valley Community College in a one-of-a-kind apprenticeship program giving members of the community the skills and knowledge required for green manufacturing in the 21st century.

“BYD has created over 800 family sustaining jobs in Lancaster, California for SMART members and their families,” SMART Union officials said. “SMART stands with BYD against individuals who would try to destroy these U.S. jobs and this community benefits agreement “

ABOUT BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle and clean technology company with proven innovative zero-emission technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. Globally, BYD is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility — to this end, we carefully monitor our business operations and supply chain to ensure that human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights are respected, and we work with partners and suppliers who share our commitment to just labor, human rights, and the environment.

For more information, please visit https://en.byd.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005064/en/