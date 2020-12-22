 

Stack8 Partners With RingCentral to Bring Unified Communications As-a-Service to Multinational Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020   

Stack8, a leading North American provider of unified communications (UC) solutions, today announced a new partnership with RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions. The partnership will enable Stack8 to offer RingCentral’s Unified Communications as-a-Service (UCaaS) platform to their large enterprise customers around the world. Additionally, Stack8 will provide RingCentral Office—a Unified Communications platform that provides cloud-based team messaging, video meetings, and an international cloud phone system to all customers.

Organizations with operations across multiple countries increasingly require cloud-based business communications solutions enabling their people to work in any mode, on any device, anywhere. The partnership between RingCentral and Stack8 combines best-in-class UC management and professional services with the leading message, video and phone (MVP) capabilities of RingCentral Office. The partnership will also enable customers to easily expand across borders by quickly adding new deployments.

“This is yet another monumental step for us and our market,” said Steven Karachinsky, CEO of Stack8. "As a full-service solutions company, Stack8 is fully dedicated to making it easy for customers to use technology in their businesses, so they can deliver on their promises to their customers. Because RingCentral embodies the same values, the addition of their industry-leading offerings to our portfolio is a perfect fit.”

In addition, the newly formed relationship will expand the capabilities of Stack8’s SMACS Unified Communications Management Platform (UCMP)—a comprehensive tool that provides built-in business intelligence, out-of-the-box processes, and the ability to customize interfaces based on the customers’ process needs. In turn, Stack8’s UCMP aligns with RingCentral’s Open Platform approach to offer flexibility for partners and customers to create value-added services.

“The global knowledge-based workforce is rapidly evolving to a newly found hybrid modality. As such, organizations are gaining huge advantages from cloud-based platforms that enable communications and collaboration from anywhere,” said Sandra Krief, Vice President of Service Providers Americas, at RingCentral. “We believe that bringing the benefits of RingCentral’s platform to customers around the world requires close partnerships with great companies that can help deliver the benefits of Unified Communications. We look forward to partnering with Stack8 as they work with multinational customers, and to helping Stack8 expand into new markets.”

About Stack8

Stack8 is a leading provider of unified communications (UC) solutions and the go-to partner for the world’s largest companies. Specializing in comprehensive UC cloud and co-managed services—and combined with its highly unique Unified Communications Management Platform (UCMP), focused on the entirety of the unified communications ecosystem—Stack8 has completely redefined the world of UC solutions, making exceptional customer experience its number-one goal.

www.Stack8.com

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2020 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral Office, RingCentral Global Office, RingCentral Global Connect Network, Message Video Phone and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

