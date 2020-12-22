 

Clearlake Portfolio Company Janus International to List on New York Stock Exchange through Business Combination with Juniper Industrial Holdings

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) portfolio company Janus International Group, LLC (“Janus” or the “Company”), the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other industrial sectors, announced today that its indirect parent company, Janus Midco, LLC, has entered into a definitive agreement for Janus to become a public company through a merger with Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JIH) (“Juniper”), a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company. Upon the closing of the transaction, the Company will continue to operate as Janus and will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “JBI”. Clearlake will remain the largest shareholder in the combined company upon completion of the transaction, and current Chief Executive Officer Ramey Jackson will continue to lead the Company.

“Over the last five years at Janus we have nearly doubled our revenue, and we expect to continue showing strong organic growth in the future as a public company,” said Mr. Jackson. “We are thrilled to be going public at this watershed moment in the industries we serve, where existing infrastructure is either sold-out or requires extensive upgrades. We continue to enjoy a very successful partnership with Clearlake and are grateful for the resources their team has brought to our business, as well as their assistance in the development and expansion of our proprietary Nokē access control technology offerings. It is my pleasure to continue to work with our exceptional Janus leadership team, as well as Clearlake and Juniper, to strategically grow the business.”

“We are enthusiastic about Janus’s future prospects and believe the Company will be able to accelerate its compelling growth plans as a public company,” said José E. Feliciano, Chairman of the Janus Board of Managers and Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake, and Colin Leonard, Partner at Clearlake. “Janus has an unparalleled position in the products and technologies it offers to the self-storage and industrial sectors, which are experiencing significant tailwinds. We are excited to continue supporting Ramey and his team while leveraging the experience of our new partners at Juniper to expand Janus’s access control solutions, technology offerings, and inorganic growth plans. We believe Janus is a testament to the Clearlake O.P.S. (Operations, People, and Strategy) framework, and we intend to continue leveraging our extensive resources across the firm in support of the Company’s buy-and-build approach and its development and adoption of game changing products and new technologies for its customers.”

