 

Change Healthcare Continues to Lead the Industry in Taking Enterprise Imaging to the Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 13:00  |  13   |   |   

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG), today announced the successful introduction of its first cloud-based medical tools for radiologists and other specialties along with its roadmap to help healthcare organizations begin their migration of medical imaging to the cloud. This suite of cloud-based medical tools will allow radiologists to have a broader set of available imaging and more complete patient history when making a diagnosis. The capabilities are assisted by AI and enable secure delivery to any device, anywhere. By empowering access to a broader set of patient data, radiologists will now be able to get a more comprehensive view of the overall patient, assisting in a more accurate and confident diagnosis and communication and collaboration with the rest of their patient’s care team.

“Change Healthcare has a proven record of delivering its promises to our customers as we continue to innovate the industry’s first cloud-native enterprise imaging solution,” said Tracy Byers, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Imaging, at Change Healthcare. “This new suite of capabilities allows us to be there when and where our customers need us.”

Accessibility to imaging data at scale and delivery of productivity improvements on a regular cadence has been difficult to achieve with the traditional model of software hosted on healthcare provider workstations, servers, and networks. Imaging files are large, requiring high-performance systems and top-level security, resulting in slower adoption of cloud solutions in medical imaging to date. The pandemic has accelerated the need for cloud-based solutions for radiologists and other healthcare team members to access, see, analyze, and share images and diagnostic information from anywhere, even on their phone.

“Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging Network Analytics has allowed us to achieve real-time review of our routine imaging data, without relying on reports three months in arrears or from various sources using their own source data ‘truth,’” said Matthew Brady, MD, president of Roper Radiologists PA. “Further, for niche quality or utilization questions, we can now perform on-the-fly review of the entire set of our data, without relying on painstaking limited subset samples.”

To help doctors and health systems begin their cloud-based medical imaging journey, Change Healthcare’s in-market and coming suite of cloud-native enterprise imaging solutions provides a security enabled single-platform portfolio to:

  • Centralize data and facilitate secure access with HITRUST-certified, SOC2-certified, and HIPAA-compliance supported solutions to help radiologists realize a quicker, more accurate workflow and images
  • Help ensure that radiologists have the latest tools available through the delivery of browser-based cloud-native software as a service (SaaS), enabling instant and automatic upgrades while retaining individual physician preferences for display and workflow
  • Enable image-sharing capabilities that allow healthcare organizations to support secure sharing of patient imaging files with other physicians, eliminating the need for the burning of CDs and relying on couriers, the mail, or patients to transfer the files, eliminating expense and delay
  • Empower the delivery of patient care through robust and intuitive analytics, letting doctors and healthcare organizations focus on improving care

“Imaging Exchange has allowed us to get out of the CD burning business,” said Ed Sippel, Information Technology Director, Kansas Imaging Consultants. “If sites are demanding CDs, we tell them we will send them the images via Imaging Exchange and then they have the option of burning a disc if they would like. If it is a site using Imaging Exchange, the images are there in an instant. This is great for trauma patients. The images can be there before the patient arrives, so the receiving hospital can be ready when the patient arrives.”

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on accelerating the transformation of the healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

For more information on Change Healthcare, please visit our website, hear from our experts at Insights; Follow us on Twitter; Like us on Facebook; Connect with us on LinkedIn; and Subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

Change Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Change Healthcare Continues to Lead the Industry in Taking Enterprise Imaging to the Cloud Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG), today announced the successful introduction of its first cloud-based medical tools for radiologists and other specialties along with its roadmap to help healthcare organizations begin their migration of medical …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Humana Announces Nearly $1 Million in Financial Relief to Six Oklahoma Community Service ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive Authorization in the European Union for COVID-19 Vaccine
Vertex Announces FDA Approvals of TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ...
Equity Residential Sells Large San Diego Asset
Henry Schein Medical Enhances Access to Ansell Isolation Gowns Amid COVID-19, Helping to Improve ...
Clean Energy to Make More Carbon-Negative Fuel Available for Transportation with bp
Enviva Partners With GoChain to Pilot Blockchain Technology for Sustainable Biomass
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
Change Healthcare Wins 2020 Compliance & Ethics Awards
01.12.20
Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Research Group Enhances COVIDcast With Change Healthcare COVID-19 De-Identified Claims Data
30.11.20
Change Healthcare Announces Sale of Capacity Management Business to HealthStream