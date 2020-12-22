 

Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade Acquisition Corp. to Accelerate Digital Lidar Adoption in Industrial, Smart Infrastructure, Robotics, and Automotive Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, and Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“Colonnade”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced their entry into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”). Upon closing of the business combination, the combined company will operate as Ouster, Inc., and is expected to remain listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OUST”.

The capital from the business combination, combined with Colonnade’s expertise, is expected to be used to advance the development and manufacturing of Ouster’s high-performance digital lidar sensors to accelerate digital lidar’s adoption and rapid scale across key end markets. Ouster’s substantial customer base, proven track record across several industry use cases, and established manufacturing footprint and supply chain position the company for rapid expansion.

Ouster Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Angus Pacala said, “Ouster is powering the vision for an autonomous future where lidar-powered solutions are ubiquitous and built into every part of the industrial economy. We have established a strong business with a disruptive digital lidar technology, a diversified customer base, and global manufacturing and supply chain capabilities that are scaling toward high volume production. We believe the combination with Colonnade will enable us to further accelerate the adoption of our proven technology across multiple end markets and realize a safer, smarter, more efficient future.”

Colonnade Chief Executive Officer Remy W. Trafelet said, “We are excited to partner with Ouster to drive the next phase of its growth. As an innovation-driven lidar company, Ouster is led by an experienced management team with deep technical knowledge and strong business momentum. Since inventing their digital lidar in 2015, Ouster has revolutionized lidar technology, creating a digital solution that we believe is capable of disrupting the existing analog solutions in the market. Ouster is well-positioned for significant growth opportunities given its proven business model, flexible suite of products, and rapidly expanding target markets. We expect that the combination will allow us to drive significant value creation by participating in such a dynamic and high-demand sector.”

