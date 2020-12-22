 

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 13:07  |  27   |   |   

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 December 2020

FIXING OF COUPON RATES                                                                           

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2021

Effective from 1 January 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021:

Uncapped bonds
DK0009508319, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1217% pa
DK0009520017, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1115% pa
DK0009521338, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1014% pa

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021:

Uncapped bonds
DK0009513822, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1825% pa
DK0009514713, (32G), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.2129% pa
DK0009516411, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1521% pa
DK0009518979, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0913% pa
DK0009519787, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1724% pa
DK0009522146, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1521% pa
DK0009523037, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1926% pa
DK0009524514, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1419% pa
DK0009526485, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1724% pa
DK0009526568, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0304% pa
DK0009526642, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0710% pa
DK0009528267, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1825% pa
DK0009528341, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1217% pa
DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.0000% pa
DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.0000% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S To Nasdaq Copenhagen 22 December 2020 FIXING OF COUPON RATES                                                                            Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2021 Effective from 1 January 2021, the coupon rates of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...