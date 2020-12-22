FIXING OF COUPON RATES                                                                           

Effective from 1 January 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009508319, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1217% pa

DK0009520017, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1115% pa

DK0009521338, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1014% pa

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2021 to 31 March 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009513822, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1825% pa

DK0009514713, (32G), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.2129% pa

DK0009516411, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1521% pa

DK0009518979, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0913% pa

DK0009519787, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1724% pa

DK0009522146, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1521% pa

DK0009523037, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1926% pa

DK0009524514, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1419% pa

DK0009526485, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1724% pa

DK0009526568, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0304% pa

DK0009526642, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.0710% pa

DK0009528267, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1825% pa

DK0009528341, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2021: -0.1217% pa

DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.0000% pa

DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2021: 0.0000% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group

Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,

tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment