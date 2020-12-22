 

Nabis Holdings Inc. Receives Court Approval of Proposal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 13:15  |  53   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) provides an update with respect to the hearing to approve the Company’s previously announced proposal (as amended from time to time, the “Proposal”) under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the “BIA”). On December 21, 2020, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted an order (the “Approval Order”) approving the Proposal in accordance with its terms and the BIA.

Pursuant to the Proposal, the Company will implement a recapitalization of the Company’s outstanding CDN$35 million principal amount of 8.0% unsecured convertible debentures and all other debts of the Company (the “Recapitalization”). Further details regarding the material terms of the Proposal are set out in the Company’s news releases dated November 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020. KSV Restructuring Inc. is acting the proposal trustee in respect of the Proposal (in such capacity, the “Proposal Trustee”). A copy of the Proposal and the Approval Order are available on the Proposal Trustee's website: www.ksvadvisory.com/insolvency-cases/case/nabis-holdings.

Implementation of the Proposal remains subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions as set forth in the Proposal. In accordance with the Proposal and Approval Order, upon implementation of the Proposal, the Company’s current board of directors shall be deemed to have resigned and each of Bruce Langstaff, Jennifer Law, Scott Kelly and Jared Carroll (the “New Board Members”) shall be deemed to have been appointed without any further action by the Company or by the Company's shareholders. Further details with respect to the New Board Members are provided below.

Assuming satisfaction or waiver of the conditions contemplated by the Proposal within the expected timeframes, the Company anticipates implementing the Proposal on or prior to December 31, 2020.

Bruce Langstaff

Mr. Langstaff is the Managing Director of Langstaff & Company Ltd., an advisory and consulting firm focused on assisting companies and their stakeholders during extraordinary corporate events. Mr. Langstaff was previously employed in senior roles at TD Securities, Newcrest Capital, Bunting Warburg, and Canaccord Genuity where he was a trusted advisor to institutional investors, public companies and their management teams. Mr. Langstaff holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University and holds the CFA designation.

Seite 1 von 2


Nabis Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nabis Holdings Inc. Receives Court Approval of Proposal VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) provides an update with respect to the hearing to approve the Company’s previously announced proposal …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Zustimmung der Gläubiger zum Vorschlag bekannt
15.12.20
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Creditor Approval of Proposal
11.12.20
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Änderung bezüglich Rekapitalisierungstransaktion bekannt
10.12.20
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Amendment to Recapitalization Transaction
24.11.20
Nabis Holdings Inc. gibt Rekapitalisierungstransaktion mit Unterstützung der wichtigsten Stakeholder bekannt
23.11.20
Nabis Holdings Inc. Announces Recapitalization Transaction With Support of Key Stakeholders

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
294
Innovative Properties Inc.: Sensationsakquise eines Cannabisproduzenten - 38 % seit Erstempfehlung -