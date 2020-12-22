Nabis Holdings Inc. Receives Court Approval of Proposal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) provides an update with respect to the hearing to approve the Company’s previously announced proposal (as amended from time to time, the “Proposal”) under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the “BIA”). On December 21, 2020, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted an order (the “Approval Order”) approving the Proposal in accordance with its terms and the BIA.



Pursuant to the Proposal, the Company will implement a recapitalization of the Company’s outstanding CDN$35 million principal amount of 8.0% unsecured convertible debentures and all other debts of the Company (the “Recapitalization”). Further details regarding the material terms of the Proposal are set out in the Company’s news releases dated November 23, 2020 and December 10, 2020. KSV Restructuring Inc. is acting the proposal trustee in respect of the Proposal (in such capacity, the “Proposal Trustee”). A copy of the Proposal and the Approval Order are available on the Proposal Trustee's website: www.ksvadvisory.com/insolvency-cases/case/nabis-holdings.

Implementation of the Proposal remains subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions as set forth in the Proposal. In accordance with the Proposal and Approval Order, upon implementation of the Proposal, the Company’s current board of directors shall be deemed to have resigned and each of Bruce Langstaff, Jennifer Law, Scott Kelly and Jared Carroll (the “New Board Members”) shall be deemed to have been appointed without any further action by the Company or by the Company's shareholders. Further details with respect to the New Board Members are provided below.

Assuming satisfaction or waiver of the conditions contemplated by the Proposal within the expected timeframes, the Company anticipates implementing the Proposal on or prior to December 31, 2020.

Bruce Langstaff

Mr. Langstaff is the Managing Director of Langstaff & Company Ltd., an advisory and consulting firm focused on assisting companies and their stakeholders during extraordinary corporate events. Mr. Langstaff was previously employed in senior roles at TD Securities, Newcrest Capital, Bunting Warburg, and Canaccord Genuity where he was a trusted advisor to institutional investors, public companies and their management teams. Mr. Langstaff holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen’s University and holds the CFA designation.