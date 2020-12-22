A global medical device manufacturing company deploys ProntoForms to over 850 frontline workers to improve field processes and quality control

The global medical device manufacturing company is a multi-billion-dollar organization that specializes in surgical devices that help surgeons provide quality care to their patients. The company was exploring how to create digital checklists for surgical equipment installation and maintenance. To minimize risks, these checklists needed to support stringent FDA validation and compliance requirements within the workflow and uphold quality control with every submission. ProntoForms was the solution of choice due to its ease of use, ability to move large data sets, and rigorous data compliance measures.

Ultimately, the deployment of ProntoForms will allow them to improve asset installation, maintenance, and quality assurance. Improved maintenance in particular will help increase asset uptime and performance, thereby minimizing risks to both patients and surgeons.

“This latest customer win is further proof of our strategy to engage global medical device manufacturing brands by building awareness around the positive outcomes our platform can provide. It also demonstrates continued positive progress with one of our integrated partners, the leading field service management solution for medical device manufacturers,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “We’re proud to see another global company that uses our solution to better the lives of others by providing safe and regulated medical asset service.”

Mr. Pombo continued, “I see this as a validation of our on-going investment in SOC2 Type II compliance and auditor attestations for FDA CFR Part 11 and the HIPAA Security Rule. This enables the collection of sensitive data while meeting compliance obligations. Our easy-to-use platform allows medical device manufacturers to enable frontline technicians with complex workflows, without relying on professional developers or long development cycles.”

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

