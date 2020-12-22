 

A global medical device manufacturing company deploys ProntoForms to over 850 frontline workers to improve field processes and quality control

ProntoForms’ workflow and compliance features enable them to perform asset installations and maintenance meeting stringent FDA requirements

OTTAWA, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that a global medical device manufacturing company has deployed ProntoForms to over 850 frontline workers.

The global medical device manufacturing company is a multi-billion-dollar organization that specializes in surgical devices that help surgeons provide quality care to their patients. The company was exploring how to create digital checklists for surgical equipment installation and maintenance. To minimize risks, these checklists needed to support stringent FDA validation and compliance requirements within the workflow and uphold quality control with every submission. ProntoForms was the solution of choice due to its ease of use, ability to move large data sets, and rigorous data compliance measures.

Ultimately, the deployment of ProntoForms will allow them to improve asset installation, maintenance, and quality assurance. Improved maintenance in particular will help increase asset uptime and performance, thereby minimizing risks to both patients and surgeons.

“This latest customer win is further proof of our strategy to engage global medical device manufacturing brands by building awareness around the positive outcomes our platform can provide. It also demonstrates continued positive progress with one of our integrated partners, the leading field service management solution for medical device manufacturers,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “We’re proud to see another global company that uses our solution to better the lives of others by providing safe and regulated medical asset service.”

Mr. Pombo continued, “I see this as a validation of our on-going investment in SOC2 Type II compliance and auditor attestations for FDA CFR Part 11 and the HIPAA Security Rule. This enables the collection of sensitive data while meeting compliance obligations. Our easy-to-use platform allows medical device manufacturers to enable frontline technicians with complex workflows, without relying on professional developers or long development cycles.”

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record. 
The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.
 
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

