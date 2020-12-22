 

Everest Medicines Appoints Lan Kang to Board of Directors

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Medicines, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, announced today the appointment of Lan Kang to the Company’s Board of Directors as a non-executive director. Ms. Kang has more than two decades of experience in the life sciences industry with significant expertise building and leading key business development and operations functions at global companies.

“Ms. Kang’s broad corporate leadership and track record of success as a life sciences business leader will be invaluable to Everest Medicines as the Company continues to advance its robust portfolio of novel, clinical-stage drug candidates and simultaneously grows its position as the global leader in addressing critical unmet medical needs in Greater China and other emerging Asia Pacific markets,” said Wei Fu, Chairman of Everest Medicines and Chief Executive Officer of CBC Group.

“I am excited to join this accomplished and committed team of industry leaders as we work together to connect and accelerate global pharmaceutical innovation for Chinese patients and bring a broad range of novel therapies to the region,” said Ms. Kang.

Ms. Kang has served at Fosun in multiple roles, including as Executive Board Director and Senior Vice President of Fosun International, where she was responsible for Fosun’s insurance business, as well as chief HR officer. She has also held the role of non-executive Board Director at a number of healthcare related companies, including Fosun Pharma and Fosun United Health Insurance. Prior to joining Fosun, Ms. Kang spent five years at McKinsey & Company in China, in addition to working as an oncology research scientist in her early career. Currently, Ms. Kang serves as a managing director at C-Bridge Value Creation Limited of CBC Group.

Ms. Kang obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Biological Science and Technology from Zhejiang University in China, as well as a MBA degree in Healthcare Management with honors from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Master’s degree in Biochemistry from Tulane University in Louisiana in the US.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company’s therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

