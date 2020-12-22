 

Aya Gold & Silver Year in Review

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

2020 Top Drill Results from Zgounder Silver Mine

Montreal, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec, December 22, 2020 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to provide a review of operations since assuming control in May 2020 including a recap of the 2020 top silver intercepts previously released from its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Strong Finish to 2020 Drill Exploration Program

Since September 2020, approximately 17,465 metres of new drilling have been completed, with a focus on expanding the silver resource at depth and along strike to the east and to the west at Zgounder. A total of 16 diamond drill hole (“DDH”) high-grade silver intercepts were announced since September 2020, confirming high-grade silver mineralization along strike and at depth below the current mining operations - up to the granite contact. These results secure Zgounder’s position globally as a top-tier, high-grade, pure-play silver mine. In addition to providing seven of Zgounder’s top 50 all-time drill intersections, the drill exploration program yielded two of the top 50 global primary- silver intercepts of 2020 including an industry-best of 9,346 g/t Ag over 4.00 metres - below the current Zgounder mining operations.

The Corporation has subsequently expanded its original 2020 drill exploration program from 15,000 meters to 19,000 meters.

Benoit La Salle, President and CEO, commented: “It has been a very busy year for the Aya operation and exploration teams, compounded further by global events related to the pandemic. Aya has completed a maintenance turnaround plan and is focused on growing the resource outside of the current mining operations. Our exploration team successfully completed and expanded our initial drill exploration program ahead of plan and expanded it to with over 8 surface and underground drills on site. Phase 2 drilling is scheduled to begin early next year with an objective of meaningfully growing our resource over the next 12 months. Our financial position remains very strong, with approximately C$42 million in cash.

None of this would have been possible without the expertise and commitment of our loyal employees and contractors. In this transition year, their close teamwork has been critical to delivering on our work program and maintaining a safe and efficient work environment. We are also grateful for the strong support from the Kingdom of Morocco and all of our stakeholders.”

Seite 1 von 5
Aya Gold & Silver Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aya Gold & Silver Year in Review 2020 Top Drill Results from Zgounder Silver MineMontreal, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Montreal, Quebec, December 22, 2020 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to provide a review of operations since …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
HMS to be Acquired by Veritas Capital-Backed Gainwell for $37.00 Per Share
Novan Engages Catalent to Develop Intranasal Formulation of Berdazimer Sodium for COVID-19 Program
BioNTech to Hold Press Conference to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz zum Fortschritt im COVID-19-Impfstoffentwicklungsprogramm
Revive Therapeutics Announces LOI to Acquire PharmaTher’s Psilocybin Program
Labrador Gold Announces Appointment of Quinton Hennigh to Technical Advisory Board
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Study Interim Data Results Featured on Streetsmart Live! ...
Sportsman’s Warehouse to join The Great American Outdoors Group to better serve outdoorsmen and ...
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste EU-Zulassung für einen COVID-19-Impfstoff  
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Aya Gold & Silver: All-Time Best Drill Result of 9,346 g/t Ag over 4.00m
01.12.20
Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Drill Results at Zgounder Silver Mine

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
13
Maya Gold & Silver - Silberproduzent in Marokko