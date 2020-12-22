Montreal, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal, Quebec, December 22, 2020 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to provide a review of operations since assuming control in May 2020 including a recap of the 2020 top silver intercepts previously released from its Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Since September 2020, approximately 17,465 metres of new drilling have been completed, with a focus on expanding the silver resource at depth and along strike to the east and to the west at Zgounder. A total of 16 diamond drill hole (“DDH”) high-grade silver intercepts were announced since September 2020, confirming high-grade silver mineralization along strike and at depth below the current mining operations - up to the granite contact. These results secure Zgounder’s position globally as a top-tier, high-grade, pure-play silver mine. In addition to providing seven of Zgounder’s top 50 all-time drill intersections, the drill exploration program yielded two of the top 50 global primary- silver intercepts of 2020 including an industry-best of 9,346 g/t Ag over 4.00 metres - below the current Zgounder mining operations.

The Corporation has subsequently expanded its original 2020 drill exploration program from 15,000 meters to 19,000 meters.

Benoit La Salle, President and CEO, commented: “It has been a very busy year for the Aya operation and exploration teams, compounded further by global events related to the pandemic. Aya has completed a maintenance turnaround plan and is focused on growing the resource outside of the current mining operations. Our exploration team successfully completed and expanded our initial drill exploration program ahead of plan and expanded it to with over 8 surface and underground drills on site. Phase 2 drilling is scheduled to begin early next year with an objective of meaningfully growing our resource over the next 12 months. Our financial position remains very strong, with approximately C$42 million in cash.

None of this would have been possible without the expertise and commitment of our loyal employees and contractors. In this transition year, their close teamwork has been critical to delivering on our work program and maintaining a safe and efficient work environment. We are also grateful for the strong support from the Kingdom of Morocco and all of our stakeholders.”