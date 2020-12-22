 

BioCryst Provides Update on Galidesivir Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.12.2020, 13:00  |  64   |   |   

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that data from part 1 of a clinical trial of its broad-spectrum antiviral, galidesivir, showed that galidesivir was safe and generally well tolerated in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The trial was not designed or sized to demonstrate clinical efficacy and no clinical efficacy benefit with galidesivir treatment compared to placebo treatment was observed in the trial.

Based on the company’s ongoing discussions with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, a major funding partner for the program, BioCryst expects NIAID to continue their support for the development of galidesivir with a focus on biodefense threats, such as Marburg virus disease, and to discontinue the pursuit of a COVID-19 indication for galidesivir.

“We are encouraged by the first patient data with galidesivir and the growing body of evidence that galidesivir could be an important broad-spectrum antiviral. We appreciate the government’s continued investment to investigate galidesivir as a biodefense drug,” said Jon Stonehouse, chief executive officer of BioCryst.

BioCryst is engaged in ongoing discussions with NIAID to define specific further galidesivir studies that NIAID would support.

Part 1 Trial Design
Part 1 of the trial enrolled 24 hospitalized adults diagnosed with moderate to severe COVID-19 confirmed by PCR. Three cohorts of eight patients were randomized to receive intravenous galidesivir (n=6) or placebo (n=2) every 12 hours for seven days.

Each dosing regimen began with a single 10 mg/kg or 20 mg/kg loading dose, followed by a maintenance dose of 2 mg/kg or 5 mg/kg administered twice daily. The three dosing regimens evaluated were 10 mg/kg then 2 mg/kg (cohort 1), 10 mg/kg then 5 mg/kg (cohort 2) and 20 mg/kg then 5 mg/kg (cohort 3).

The trial was conducted in Brazil under a U.S. investigational new drug application. The protocol also was approved by the Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) and the Brazilian National Ethics Committee (CONEP).

Part 1 Results
The primary objective of part 1 of the dose-ranging study was to evaluate the safety of galidesivir. No safety signals were identified, and all three dose levels were equally safe.

Secondary objectives were to evaluate the effect of galidesivir on the clinical course of COVID-19 and on SARS-CoV-2 infection in the respiratory tract.

Galidesivir treatment was associated with a more rapid decline in viral RNA levels in the respiratory tract in an apparent dose-dependent manner.

